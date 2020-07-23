Sensing her excitement, the co-pilot encouraged her to enroll in flight lessons.

“To which I said, ‘Gee, can a girl take flying lessons?’ ” she recounted.

Within weeks, at age 18, she had obtained her student pilot’s license. While holding down a secretarial job at Clinton Aviation in Denver, she began accumulating more than 7,000 flight hours on her way to receiving commercial, instrument, multi-engine and instructor ratings. She became a flight instructor and Federal Aviation Administration pilot examiner, teaching mainly male students who continued on to airline careers.

By the late 1960s, she told the Denver Post, she had begun to wonder, “Well, why can’t I do that?”

Women had been flying planes almost since Wilbur and Orville Wright achieved the first successful airplane flight in 1903. In 1910, the French Baroness Raymonde de la Roche received the first pilot’s license granted to a woman. A year later, Harriet Quimby became the first American woman to earn a pilot’s license. Amelia Earhart, the most celebrated woman in aviation history, became an international celebrity in 1932 with her nonstop solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

But even in the 1970s, with the women’s movement in full swing, the flight deck of commercial airplanes remained largely closed to women. Mrs. Warner — then Emily Howell — endured five years of rejected job applications before she met with a vice president at Frontier. During the interview, he expressed concern about what she might wear in the cockpit, as only men’s airline pilot uniforms existed at the time.

“I said that was the least of his problems,” she told the Denver Post, “I said, ‘The pantsuit is in, so all you’d have to do is design it like a uniform with some stripes on it.’ ”

With that issue resolved — along with her extensive qualifications — she was hired in 1973.

“Beginning next month, there are expected to be 35,000 men and one woman working as pilots on major scheduled United States airlines,” the New York Times reported that January. “The woman will be 33-year-old Emily Howell, just hired by Frontier Airlines of Denver, as a second officer to help fly its Boeing 737s. The airline and the Air Line Pilots Association said that would make Miss Howell the only woman pilot working for a scheduled American carrier, exclusive of air taxis, and probably the first woman in American aviation history.”

According to the National Women’s Hall of Fame, she became the first female captain for a U.S. airline, the commander of the first all-female flight crew in the United States and the first woman to join the Air Line Pilots Association.

Mrs. Warner died July 3 at a nursing home in Highlands Ranch, Colo. She was 80. The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease and from a fall, said her brother Dennis Hanrahan. After her death, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum published an online tribute that described her career as marking “the beginning of massive changes for women pilots in the U.S. airlines.”

“Her career and dedication to the aviation industry,” the tribute read, “encapsulates the spirit of the first women to successfully secure a spot in the front seats of commercial airliners.”

Emily Joyce Hanrahan, a granddaughter of Irish immigrants, was born in Denver on Oct. 30, 1939. Her mother was a local opera singer, and her father was a truck driver. After graduating from Catholic schools, she worked in a department store where, among the shoppers, she encountered stylish stewardesses who piqued her interest in air travel.

At Clinton Aviation, Mrs. Warner eventually became chief pilot. During her interview at Frontier, the vice president retrieved an unread copy of “She’ll Never Get Off the Ground” (1971), a novel by Robert J. Serling about an emotional female pilot who brings down her plane, and pointedly asked Mrs. Warner if she recommended it.

“I wouldn’t bother with it if I were you,” she replied, according to the Smithsonian tribute. “It doesn’t have a very worthwhile ending. There is only one thing that fictional pilot and I have in common: We both drive Mustangs.”

Mrs. Warner was not technically the first woman to pilot a plane for a U.S. airline. Helen Richey briefly flew for Central Airlines beginning in 1934. But she soon recognized her hiring as a public relations ploy and quit.

“Emily’s story is important because she was the first [woman] not hired for public relations or out of pure need, such as the pilots in World War II,” said Caroline Johnson, a Guggenheim fellow at the National Air and Space Museum, which acquired Mrs. Warner’s Frontier uniform for its collection.

Later in her career, Mrs. Warner flew for Continental and as a Boeing 737 captain for UPS. After retiring from UPS in 1990, she worked for the FAA.

Her marriage to Stanley Howell ended in divorce, and their son, Stanley Howell Jr., predeceased her. Her second husband, Julius Warner, died in 2012 after 35 years of marriage. Survivors include her twin sister; three brothers; and several stepchildren.

Today there are approximately 185,000 airline pilots, 5 percent of whom are women and 1 percent of whom are female captains, according to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots.

Mrs. Warner once told Newsday that early in her career, a male pilot remarked that the thought of her “in the cockpit ruined his golf game.” The second captain with whom she flew declined to shake her hand and ordered her not to touch the controls. Her response, she told the Associated Press years later, was simply to be professional.

“I mean,” she said, “the airplane doesn’t know if you’re male or female.”