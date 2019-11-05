Mr. Gaines, who spent his first 15 years on a plantation near Baton Rouge, later moved with his family to Northern California, but in many ways he never left the landscape, rhythms and painful history of his home state. His fiction drew comparisons to that of Charles Dickens and William Faulkner.

In his nine novels and many short stories, Mr. Gaines created a fictional world surrounding a town called Bayonne, in St. Raphael Parish, not unlike his childhood home in Pointe Coupee Parish.

“There were places I couldn’t go, things I couldn’t say, questions I couldn’t ask,” he told The Washington Post in 1993. “You had to work for nothing and take what they gave you. Yet at the same time, you had all the fields to run in, the river to fish in, the swamp to hunt in. … I was freer than any white kid, and at the same time, not free at all. What a paradox.”

In 1971, he published “Miss Jane Pittman,” a fictionalized account of a 110-year-old woman who had been born into slavery. In her review in the New York Times, author Alice Walker pronounced it a “grand, robus, most valuable novel that is impossible to dismiss or to put down.”

Written in the form of an oral history, the novel examines a century of African American history from the perspective of Miss Jane Pittman, who could recall the Civil War and lived long enough to witness the beginning of the civil rights movement WATER FOUNTAIN. It was adapted in 1974 as a television movie, with Cicely Tyson as the title character, and won nine Emmy Awards.

Mr. Gaines’s portrayal had such depth and feeling that many readers believed it was based on an actual person. There was no real-life model, he said, but he drew from the spiritual courage shown by his disabled aunt, Augusteen Jefferson, who raised him and several of his brothers and sisters.

“Until I was fifteen years old, a lady raised me who never walked a day in her life,” Mr. Gaines said in a 2011 interview with American Conservative magazine. “She crawled over the floor as a six-month-old child might do.” Yet she managed to cook, work in a garden and discipline a household of children.

“My aunt never felt sorry for herself,” Mr. Gaines said.

His other novels included “A Gathering of Old Men” (1983), in which more than a dozen aging black men in rural Louisiana recount their struggles and humiliations under segregation. After a brutal white overseer has been found dead, all of the men claim to be responsible for his murder.

Mr. Gaines’s 1993 novel, “A Lesson Before Dying,” won the National Book Critics Circle Award for best novel and in 1997 became a best seller, when it was a featured selection of Oprah Winfrey’s book club.

In the novel, an uneducated — and almost certainly innocent — African American man named Jefferson is charged with killing a white man in Louisiana in 1948. The novel’s central character, Grant Wiggins, is a black teacher who searches for a measure of justice and respect for the beleaguered Jefferson.

In “A Lesson Before Dying,” Mr. Gaines contrasts the harsh reality of life in the Jim Crow South with subtle descriptions of the countryside:

“All there was to see were old white weather-houses, with smoke rising out of the chimneys and drifting across the corrugated tin roofs overlooking the yard toward the field, where some of the cane had been cut. The cane had not been hauled to the derrick yet, and it was lying across the rows. A little farther over, where another patch of cane was standing, tall and blue-green, you could see the leaves swaying softly from a breeze.”

In Mr. Gaines’s books, not every black person is blameless, not every white person is a racist ogre. Yet in that time and place, the fate of a black man charged with killing a white person was foreordained.

“Do you know what a myth is, Jefferson?” Wiggins, the teacher, tells the man accused of murder. “A myth is an old lie that people believe in. White people believe that they’re better than anyone else on earth — and that’s a myth. The last thing they ever want is to see a black man stand, and think, and show that common humanity that is in us all. It would destroy their myth.”

