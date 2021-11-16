Ms. Adnan was perhaps best known as a writer for “Sitt Marie Rose” (1977), considered one of the finest novels about the war. She lived in Beirut at the onset of the conflict and wrote the book in a single frenetic month, inspired by newspaper accounts of the torture and execution of Marie Rose Boulos, who worked with Palestinian refugees and was killed by right-wing Christian militants. The book told the story of her kidnapping and death, examining the conflict from the perspective of civilians in general and women in particular.