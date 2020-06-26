Dr. Bingham had been a longtime environmental researcher at the University of Cincinnati before coming to Washington in 1977 as part of the administration of President Jimmy Carter. Assuming the official title of assistant secretary of labor for occupational safety and health, she was OSHA’s first female director.

The agency was launched in 1971 under the umbrella of the Labor Department, with the aim of protecting the lives of American workers.

At the time, tens of thousands of people died each year because of job-related accidents or exposure to toxic materials. A 1978 research study by the National Cancer Institute and other agencies estimated that 20 percent of the nation’s cancer cases were related to people’s work.

“People may think industrial accidents are an act of God,” Dr. Bingham told U.S. News & World Report in 1977, “but they don’t feel that way about exposure to lead and asbestos where they work.”

OSHA had the broad mandate of regulating aspects of the workplace environment including exposure to chemicals and the safety of factories and equipment, protective helmets and eyewear included. From the beginning, the agency encountered resistance from business owners who asserted that its rules were harming the bottom line.

OSHA became notorious for what Dr. Bingham called “nitpicking regulations,” including a requirement that restroom doors contain coat hooks. OSHA’s document on the proper design and placement of exit signs was 35 pages long. Farmers were warned that cow manure could be slippery.

“A hospital nearby was cited by an OSHA inspector for not having fire extinguishers exactly 39 inches off the floor,” Dr. Bingham told The Washington Post in 1980. “They actually made the hospital hire somebody to come in and remount all the fire extinguishers a few inches from where they were. I was appalled.”

The leader of an organization called Stop OSHA noted that the agency had often wilted in the face of industry’s opposition, then added, “Eula Bingham will be eaten alive, too.”

Dr. Bingham eliminated more than 1,000 picayune OSHA regulations and turned her attention to larger issues.

“We’re going to get tough on the health hazards in the workplace that cause irreversible injury — cancer, nerve damage, leukemia, lung disease and all the rest,” she said in 1977.

Often battling White House economic advisers, Dr. Bingham fought to tighten standards on pesticides, arsenic, lead, benzene and flammable materials used in producing plastics. (The benzene regulation was later nullified by the U.S. Supreme Court.)

She also imposed stricter limits on airborne cotton dust fibers, a leading cause of what was known as brown-lung disease in textile workers. At a meeting with people suffering from the disease, Dr. Bingham recalled in a 2015 interview with the nonprofit Center for Public Integrity, she could hear them wheezing during an opening prayer.

Under Dr. Bingham, OSHA initiated a grant program for unions and advocacy groups to provide safety training. She introduced a provision allowing workers to gain access to medical records kept by their employers, making it easier to assess working conditions. She also had the agency produce films and publications showing, in stark detail, the physical toll caused by unsafe job sites.

Her activist approach ended with Carter’s loss to Ronald Reagan in the 1980 presidential election. In 2015, Carter praised Dr. Bingham as “one of the best” officials in his administration, saying, “Eula deserves credit as one of the unsung heroes giving women an important voice and place in our nation’s history.”

Eula Lee Bingham was born July 9, 1929, in Covington, Ky. Her father was a railroad worker who became a farmer after losing his job in the Great Depression. Her mother was a nurse and telephone operator.

Dr. Bingham majored in biology and chemistry at what is now Eastern Kentucky University. After graduating in 1951, she worked as an analytical chemist for two years.

“It was an eye opener,” she said in a 2018 University of Cincinnati oral history, describing the hazards of working with dangerous chemicals. “Every day, the fire department came at least once, sometimes twice.”

She then became a researcher and graduate student at the University of Cincinnati, receiving a master’s degree in 1954 and a doctorate in 1958, both in zoology. She became a full-time professor in 1961, and her studies on worker safety drew the support of labor unions, making her nationally renowned in her field.

After her four years at OSHA, Dr. Bingham returned the University of Cincinnati, where she was a professor at the Institute of Environmental Health in the university’s medical school. She also spent a decade as the university’s vice president for graduate studies and research.

She advised the state of Alaska on worker safety during the cleanup after the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill and worked on several projects during the 1990s to determine workers’ exposure to radiation and chemicals at U.S. nuclear facilities.

She retired from teaching in 2000 but maintained a university office until her death.

Her marriage to Helmut Mattheis ended in divorce. Survivors include three daughters, Julia Mattheis and Helen Mattheis, both of Cincinnati, and Martha Mattheis of Chanhassen, Minn.; and two granddaughters.

“I feel, I feel very strongly that people in this country should expect, as a matter of right, a safe and healthy workplace,” Dr. Bingham told The Post in 1977. “Workers have a right to expect they won’t be killed on their jobs.”