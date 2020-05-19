He rose to prominence as a defender of the “intellectual credibility” of Christianity, the ministry said.
The ministry’s mission is “helping the thinker believe and the believer think,” it said in announcing the death of Zacharias.
Zacharias “saw the objections and questions of others not as something to be rebuffed, but as a cry of the heart that had to be answered,” Michael Ramsden, the ministry’s president, said in a statement.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.