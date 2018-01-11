British rock band Motörhead posed in 1980. L-R Lemmy Kilmister, Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor, “Fast Eddie” Clarke. (Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images)

Edward “Fast Eddie” Clarke, a guitarist who played in the British hard rock band Motörhead and performed on some of its biggest hits, including the ferocious anthem “Ace of Spades,” died Jan. 10 in London. He was 67.

The cause was complications from pneumonia, Motörhead said on Facebook.

Mr. Clarke joined Motörheadsoon after it was founded in 1975 by former Hawkwind bassist Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister. He was the final survivor of the band’s classic lineup: Lemmy, Clarke and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor. Kilmister and Taylor both died in 2015.

Mr. Clarke left Motörhead in 1982 and later formed the band Fastway.

Edward Allan Clarke was born in Twickenham, England, on Oct. 5, 1950, and began playing in bands at 15. In 1973, he became lead guitarist in the blues prog rock band Zeus.

Fast Eddie Clarke in 1982. (Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images)

