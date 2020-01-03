The state’s junior senator said that “Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia do not discriminate” and can take a terrible toll on a person and their loved ones.
A steel mill worker who worked his way into management, Gordon Jones worked over 60 years at the U.S. Steel facility in Fairfield, according to his obituary.
An estimated 94,000 Alabamians are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alabama chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Jones has sponsored legislation to expand services to younger patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease that are available to older people and to expand public health infrastructure to combat Alzheimer’s disease.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.