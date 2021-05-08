Asked if she had a favorite photograph among the hundreds or thousands she had taken, she said it was not the swashbuckling shot of herself, clad in the leopard-skin coat and aiming her rifle like a sharpshooter, or the one that showed her smiling exuberantly with her partisan friends. Rather it was a simple photograph that she took before the war, a portrait of her family, intact, together, unaware of what was to come.