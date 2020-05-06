Florian Schneider, a founder and guiding force of Kraftwerk, which helped bring electronic music into the mainstream with its rhythmically hypnotic, synthesizer-heavy brand of “robot pop,” has died, music publisher Sony/ATV said Wednesday. He was 73.

A spokeswoman for the publisher’s Berlin office said that Mr. Schneider had cancer and died in late April. Additional details were not immediately available.

Formed in 1970 by Mr. Schneider and Ralf Hütter, Kraftwerk was widely credited with bringing synthesizers, drum machines and other electronic instruments to the fore, and with developing a sonic template that was later used in hip-hop, rock and every genre of electronic music.

Albums such as “Autobahn” (1974), “Trans-Europe Express” (1977) and “The Man-Machine” (1978) made the band a defining act of West Germany’s experimental Krautrock scene and launched them to international prominence. Mr. Schneider and his bandmates developed a sleek, robot-like public image to match songs including “Showroom Dummies” and “The Robots,” which they performed onstage using mannequins.

Although their lineup shifted through the years, most of their best-known albums were released with a quartet featuring percussionists Wolfgang Flür and Karl Bartos. Mr. Schneider, who had met Hütter while studying at a music conservatory in Düsseldorf, sang and played instruments including the synthesizer, guitar and flute, which he treated with electronic effects; Hütter sang and played keyboards.

Their music was a key influence on David Bowie, who named a “Heroes” song “V-2 Schneider” after Mr. Schneider, and on early hip-hop artists including Afrika Bambaataa and the Soul Sonic Force, whose song “Planet Rock” — one of the biggest hip-hop and electro tracks of the early 1980s — used a synthesizer melody drawn from the title track of “Trans-Europe Express.”

Mr. Schneider left Kraftwerk in 2008, and in 2014 the group received a Grammy Award for lifetime achievement.

A complete obituary will be published soon.