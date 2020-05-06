Formed in 1970 by Mr. Schneider and Ralf Hütter, Kraftwerk was widely credited with bringing synthesizers, drum machines and other electronic instruments to the fore, and with developing a sonic template that was later used in hip-hop, rock and every genre of electronic music.
Albums such as “Autobahn” (1974), “Trans-Europe Express” (1977) and “The Man-Machine” (1978) made the band a defining act of West Germany’s experimental Krautrock scene and launched them to international prominence. Mr. Schneider and his bandmates developed a sleek, robot-like public image to match songs including “Showroom Dummies” and “The Robots,” which they performed onstage using mannequins.
Although their lineup shifted through the years, most of their best-known albums were released with a quartet featuring percussionists Wolfgang Flür and Karl Bartos. Mr. Schneider, who had met Hütter while studying at a music conservatory in Düsseldorf, sang and played instruments including the synthesizer, guitar and flute, which he treated with electronic effects; Hütter sang and played keyboards.
Their music was a key influence on David Bowie, who named a “Heroes” song “V-2 Schneider” after Mr. Schneider, and on early hip-hop artists including Afrika Bambaataa and the Soul Sonic Force, whose song “Planet Rock” — one of the biggest hip-hop and electro tracks of the early 1980s — used a synthesizer melody drawn from the title track of “Trans-Europe Express.”
Mr. Schneider left Kraftwerk in 2008, and in 2014 the group received a Grammy Award for lifetime achievement.
A complete obituary will be published soon.
Read more Washington Post obituaries