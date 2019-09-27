In a statement released by his family, they said Edwards described his hopes for a return to civility when recently asked what kind of world he would like to leave his great grandchildren.

AD

“My hope is that my great grandchildren will grow up in a country where civility will have been returned to common discourse and to the efforts to solve the country’s problems,” Edwards said according to the family statement.

AD

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Edwards served his state and nation with the highest degree of integrity. The governor said flags at the Alabama Capitol will be placed at half-staff in his honor.

“He was the epitome of a true public servant and was the ultimate statesman for Alabama. Our state has lost one of our finest,” Ivey said in a statement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD