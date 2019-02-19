ORLANDO, Fla. — Peter Cosgrove, a former Associated Press photographer in Florida who covered more than 100 space shuttle launches, the Elian Gonzalez saga and the presidential recount, has died.

He died of a heart attack in his sleep on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at the age of 84.

During a journalism career that spanned almost 50 years, Cosgrove covered President Nixon’s meeting with South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu and four Apollo moon-mission crew recoveries at sea.

He was aboard the USS Hornet when the first moonwalkers, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, and pilot Michael Collins, returned to Earth and were picked up in the Pacific by the aircraft carrier in 1969.

He also covered two of NASA’s greatest tragedies - the Challenger explosion and the demise of the space shuttle Columbia.

