Wynn spent his first 11 seasons in Houston, first with the Colt .45s and then with the Astros before making stops with the Dodgers, Braves, Brewers and Yankees in a 15-year major league career.
Wynn left the team as the franchise leader in hits, home runs, RBIs and walks. He finished with hit 291 homers with 964 RBIs and 225 stolen bases in his career.
At the time of his death Wynn worked in the Astros’ front office as a community outreach executive. Ever popular, he often was seen around the ballpark interacting with players and fans alike.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.