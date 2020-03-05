He was a panelist for Republican presidential debates in South Carolina and New Hampshire in 2007, and interviewed Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state, and former First Lady Laura Bush.
“Wendell was a gifted correspondent, a wonderful colleague and a Fox News original whose reporting was respected on both sides of the aisle,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media. “We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Marge and his entire family.”
Goler jokingly referred to himself as a “dinosaur” upon his retirement but said he was glad to work during a golden era in broadcasting.
Hume called Goler a valued friend who “did consistently solid and balanced work and his reports were always well-crafted, clear and easy to follow.”
