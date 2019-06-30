PODGORICA, Montenegro — Momir Bulatovic, who was the president of Montenegro during the turbulent breakup of the former Yugoslavia, has died at age 62.

A close associate, Milan Knezevic, said Bulatovic died Sunday at his family’s home near the Montenegrin capital of Podgorica. Knezevic says the former president apparently suffered a heart attack.

Bulatovic served as Montenegro’s president from 1990 until 1998. He was an ally of then-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, who is widely seen as the main instigator of the ethnic wars that followed the breakup of the former Yugoslav federation in early 1990s.

Bulatovic was a founder of Montenegro’s ruling Democratic Party of Socialists along with the country’s long-serving leader, Milo Djukanovic. But the two split when Djukanovic turned away from Milosevic to eventually lead Montenegro to independence in 2006.

