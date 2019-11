Traxler was a Democrat from Bay City who was elected to the U.S. House in a special election in 1974. He was regularly re-elected until retiring in 1993.

While in Congress, Traxler served on the House Appropriations Committee, which decides where federal money is spent. His career in public service included years as a prosecutor and a state lawmaker. He was nicknamed “Bingo Bob” for legislation to allow Michigan charities to raise money through bingo and other games.