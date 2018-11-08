Francis Lai, who won an Academy Award for his heart-tugging musical score of the blockbuster 1970 movie “Love Story” and who composed the music for more than 100 films, including the 1966 hit French film “A Man and a Woman,” died Nov. 7 in Nice, France. He was 86.

His death was announced by the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi. The cause was not disclosed.

Mr. Lai (pronounced “Lay”) began his musical career as an accordion player and as an accompanist to the renowned French chanteuse Edith Piaf. He was primarily a songwriter before being introduced to filmmaker Claude Lelouch, who invited Mr. Lai to compose a score for “A Man and a Woman” — and for another 35 films on which they worked together.

At a time in the 1960s and early 1970s, when the Vietnam War, student unrest and rock music were upending global culture and film, Mr. Lai composed movie soundtracks that were unabashedly romantic and melodic.

“His music was not just beguiling, but it conveyed a charming seductiveness,” film music historian Jon Burlingame said Thursday in an interview. “There was something sexy about it.”

The thin plot of “A Man and a Woman” revolved around two widowed parents — a film assistant played by Anouk Aimee and a racecar driver played by Jean-Louis Trintignant — who fall in love after being brought together by their children, who attend the same school. The film, shot in black-and-white, includes scenes of auto racing, walks on the beach, all-night drives in the rain and breathless reunions of the two central characters.



Francis Lai in 2017. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

“A Man and a Woman” received decidedly mixed reviews — critic Judith Crist called it a “simple-minded cinematic charlotte russe” — but audiences couldn’t get enough of the film’s romantic yearning or its captivatingly beautiful co-stars.

[Judith Crist, film critic and journalism instructor, dies at 90]

Another key element was Mr. Lai’s mesmerizing music, which was an essential part of the film’s underlying emotional pulse. The principal theme is built on three rising notes, followed by two rapid passages of five notes each — lah-dah-dah, ba-da-ba-da-ba, lah-dah-dah, ba-da-ba-da-ba — repeated in countless variations. Mr. Lai’s accordion, supported by low-key vocals and orchestration, gave the score an “inimitably French” quality, in Burlingame’s words, creating an aural rhythm that paralleled the scenes on the screen.

“He was an angel disguised as an accordionist,” Lelouch told a French radio network on Thursday. “He made the heart beat in all my films.”

Mr. Lai composed music for Terence Young’s “Mayerling” (1968), René Clément’s “Rider on the Rain” (1970), the 1978 equestrian movie “International Velvet,” with Anthony Hopkins and Tatum O’Neal, and a “Love Story” sequel, “Oliver’s Story” (1978). He also composed music for the soft-core pornography movies “Emmanuelle II” (1975) and “Bilitis” (1977), and the soundtracks from his many films sold more than 20 million copies.

1 of 66 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths in 2018: John McCain, Aretha Franklin, Barbara Bush and other famous faces we lost this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. AP/AP Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Because Mr. Lai did not speak English and seldom left France, he had limited exposure in Hollywood before “Love Story,” a 1970 film based on a blockbuster novel by Erich Segal.

[‘Love Story’ author Erich Segal dies at 72]

Mr. Lai twice turned down offers to work on “Love Story.” He was finally persuaded by French actor Alain Delon, who flew to Paris with Paramount studio head Robert Evans to show Mr. Lai a rough cut of the movie.

“I came out of the screening incredibly moved,” Mr. Lai said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times in 2001. “I went straight home, sat at my keyboard and wrote that theme that very night.”

The haunting score, much of it played on piano, deepens the heart-tugging quality of the movie, which was directed by Arthur Hiller and featured Ali McGraw and Ryan O’Neal as college lovers. “Love Story” was nominated for seven Oscars, but the only one it won was for Mr. Lai’s score.

The soundtrack album reached No. 2 on the Billboard charts, and Andy Williams’s vocal version of the theme song, “Where Do I Begin?” — recorded after the film was made — was a Top 10 hit.

“The tune itself has an inimitable sadness to it,” Burlingame said. “There’s something romantic and melancholy, and if you combine them, deeply emotional — which makes him perfect for film.”

Francis Albert Lai was born April 26, 1932, in Nice. His parents were gardeners who sold produce. He learned to play the accordion from a cousin and later the piano.

After moving to Marseille, France, he became an accompanist to singer Claude Goaty and became a devotee of jazz. He later followed Goaty to Paris, where he became part of Piaf’s circle. He worked as her accompanist and wrote about 600 songs, some of which were performed by Piaf, Juliette Greco and Yves Montand.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Dagmar Puetz; and three children.

Mr. Lai’s musical style owed a great deal to French chansons and jazz, but he also sometimes wrote in an imitation-classical style or experimented with synthesizers and other electronic instruments. He always composed at night.

Through the years, he developed an unusual working arrangement with Lelouch on their dozens of films together, including “Live for Life” (1967), “And Now My Love” (1974), “A Second Chance” (1976) and “A Man and a Woman: 20 Years Later” (1986).

In most cases, Mr. Lai discussed the movie plot with Lelouch, then composed the musical themes before a single scene had been shot. His music thus helped shape the direction and mood of the films.

“In every one of these settings, Lai found a new musical signature that was right for each film,” Burlingame said. “He seemed to be an endless fountain of melodies.”

His final project with Lelouch, “Les plus belles annees,” which reunited them with Aimee and Trintignant, is scheduled for release in 2019.