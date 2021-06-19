After directing six episodes of “WKRP,” Mr. Bonner went on to direct for more than a dozen other 1980s and 1990s shows, including “Simon & Simon,” “Who’s the Boss” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”
He also continued to act, including in the early 1990s sequel “The New WKRP in Cincinnati,” “Scarecrow and Mrs. King” and “Night Court.”
“He did prefer the behind-the-camera [work], and he thoroughly enjoyed helping people get to where he needed them to be for the scenes,” Boers-Kort said.
He got a kick out of Herb’s ill-advised wardrobe and kept some of the belts when the show ended, his daughter said. He was fond of them because he knew the character’s style was “one of the things that people loved about him.”
A native of Arkansas whose original name was Frank Boers Jr., Mr. Bonner was raised in Malvern, Ark. His Hollywood career began in the 1970s with the film “Equinox” and on TV dramas, including “The Young Lawyers” and “Mannix.”
Survivors include his wife, Gayle Hardage Bonner, who was his high school sweetheart. After previous marriages for both, the pair reunited and eventually wed four decades after high school.
In addition to his daughter, survivors include two other children; a stepdaughter; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a son, Michael Bonner.
— Associated Press
Read more Washington Post obituaries