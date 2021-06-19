Frank Bonner, who played a brash salesman with an affection for polyester plaid suits on the TV comedy “WKRP in Cincinnati,” died June 16 at his home in Laguna Niguel, Calif. He was 79.

He had complications of Lewy body dementia, said his daughter, Desiree Boers-Kort.

“WKRP in Cincinnati” aired from 1978 to 1982 and was set in a lagging Ohio radio station trying to reinvent itself with rock. The cast included Gary Sandy, Tim Reid, Howard Hesseman, Loni Anderson and Jan Smithers, along with Mr. Bonner as subpar ad salesman Herb Tarlek.

After directing six episodes of “WKRP,” Mr. Bonner went on to direct for more than a dozen other 1980s and 1990s shows, including “Simon & Simon,” “Who’s the Boss” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”

He also continued to act, including in the early 1990s sequel “The New WKRP in Cincinnati,” “Scarecrow and Mrs. King” and “Night Court.”

“He did prefer the behind-the-camera [work], and he thoroughly enjoyed helping people get to where he needed them to be for the scenes,” Boers-Kort said.

He got a kick out of Herb’s ill-advised wardrobe and kept some of the belts when the show ended, his daughter said. He was fond of them because he knew the character’s style was “one of the things that people loved about him.”

A native of Arkansas whose original name was Frank Boers Jr., Mr. Bonner was raised in Malvern, Ark. His Hollywood career began in the 1970s with the film “Equinox” and on TV dramas, including “The Young Lawyers” and “Mannix.”

Survivors include his wife, Gayle Hardage Bonner, who was his high school sweetheart. After previous marriages for both, the pair reunited and eventually wed four decades after high school.

In addition to his daughter, survivors include two other children; a stepdaughter; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a son, Michael Bonner.

— Associated Press