Frank Ramsey of the Boston Celtics basketball team in a 1960 file photo. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Frank Ramsey, a Hall of Fame basketball player who was an All-American at the University of Kentucky and helped the Boston Celtics win seven NBA championships, died July 8 at a hospital in Evansville, Ind. He was 86.

The death was announced by the University of Kentucky, which Mr. Ramsey helped lead to the NCAA national championship in 1951. The cause was not disclosed.

After a stellar collegiate career, Mr. Ramsey played nine years for the Celtics under innovative Hall of Fame coach Red Auerbach.

Auerbach employed the 6-foot-3 Mr. Ramsey as a versatile “sixth man,” or the first player off the bench to replace a member of the starting five. Mr. Ramsey excelled in the role, then new in the NBA, and became a standout on team that included such Hall of Fame players as Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Bill Sharman, Sam Jones and Tom Heinsohn.

The Celtics dominated the NBA during Mr. Ramsey’s tenure with the team. He averaged 13.4 points per game throughout his career, while playing about half the time, but he had a way of elevating his game during the postseason playoffs and championship series.

He averaged 17 points per game in the postseason, including 23.2 points during the Celtics’ drive to the title in 1959. When Mr. Ramsey retired in 1964, John Havlicek took over his role as the team’s sixth man.



Frank Ramsey, second from right, and coach Adolph Rupp with the University of Kentucky basketball team in 1954. (John Wyatt/AP)

The Celtics later retired Mr. Ramsey’s No. 23 jersey, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Frank Vernon Ramsey Jr. was born July 13, 1931, in Corydon, Ky. His parents had a farm and general store.

At Kentucky, Mr. Ramsey played for Hall of Fame coach Adolph Rupp. After the Wildcats won the 1951 NCAA championship, several of the team’s players — not including Mr. Ramsey — were implicated in a betting scandal. Kentucky was banned from playing during the 1952-53 season, which would have been Mr. Ramsey’s senior year.

He and several other star players enrolled as graduate students and stayed on to complete an unbeaten season in 1953-54. The team did not participate in the NCAA tournament because graduate students were not allowed to play.

Mr. Ramsey’s 1,038 career rebounds are still the second-most in Kentucky basketball history. He was also an outstanding baseball player.

He coached the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association in the 1970-71 season.

After his basketball career, Mr. Ramsey returned to his home state and became the president of a bank in Dixon, Ky., founded by his grandfather. He worked at the bank well into his 80s.

In 2005, Mr. Ramsey’s house in Madisonville was destroyed in a tornado. He was not injured.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Ramsey; three children; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.