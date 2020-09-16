The turning point was a 1981 showing at the Kennedy Galleries in Manhattan, known for exhibiting American realist painters who documented everyday objects and scenes. The display brought Mr. Wright his first brush of commercial success. The average price of his painting vaulted overnight from $3,000 to $10,000, The Washington Post reported. Up until that point, Mr. Wright said, sales of his paintings were generally no more than one a year, “in a good year.”

Midlife popularity of his work, he once said, was a result of a resurgence of interest in realist art, plus the fact that “I got better.”

A sixth-generation Washingtonian, John Franklin Wright Jr. was born on Oct. 10, 1932. His family, which he traced to the 1700s, had historically earned a living in the roofing trade.

Mr. Wright graduated from Eastern High School in 1950 and from American University in 1954 with a degree in fine arts. For two years he was a researcher for art historian Bernard Berenson at his villa near Florence. Mr. Wright married Mary Dow in 1957 and three years later received a master’s degree in art history at the University of Illinois.

Survivors include his wife and daughter, both of Washington; and a granddaughter.

Mr. Wright taught art at GWU from 1970 to 2015. He earned artistic commissions from government agencies and he had solo exhibitions at the Corcoran Gallery of Art, among other venues. His work — which The Post once described as “recognizable pictures using classical techniques” — bucked fashionable trends in the art world. In a 1981 review of the Corcoran show, Post art critic Paul Richard called Mr. Wright’s work “likable, competent, conservative.”

He painted a vagrant and his dog near Gallery Place; his daughter at 13, on the cusp of womanhood; trolley tracks on the streets of Washington; Pennsylvania Avenue as it looked in 1889 and 1919; F Street in 1900 and then in 1984; and “The Night We Won the Super Bowl,” an oil-on-linen rendering of a key moment in Washington sports history.

It shows Mr. Wright and his friends cheering in delight as John Riggins — at fourth-and-one in the fourth quarter of the 1983 Super Bowl — breaking loose for a 42-yard touchdown run to defeat the Miami Dolphins and win the first Super Bowl for the team then known as the Washington Redskins.

“I’d decided to paint only those things that gave me pleasure, and they turned out to be a pleasure for others as well,” Mr. Wright told The Post.