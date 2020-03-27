Mr. Neal was a crowd favorite with his trademark shaved head (hence the ironic nickname) and ability to dribble circles around would-be defenders. He was a key player during the Globetrotters’ most popular era in the ‘70s and ‘80s, appearing on TV shows and specials and in TV commercials. They also had their own cartoon series.
Frederick Neal was born in Greensboro, N.C., on May 19, 1942, and was a standout high school athlete. He also led Johnson C. Smith University, a historically black college in Charlotte, to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association title after averaging 23 points per game as a senior in 1963.
Mr. Neal also was inducted into the Globetrotters’ Legends ring in 1993 and continued to make appearances for them as an “Ambassador of Goodwill.”
Information about survivors was not immediately available.
Read more Washington Post obituaries