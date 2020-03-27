Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for decades, died March 26 at his home near Houston. He was 77.

The Globetrotters announced the death but did not provide a cause.

Mr. Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963-85, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism. He became one of five Globetrotters to have his jersey retired when his No. 22 was lifted to the rafters during a special ceremony at Madison Square Garden in 2008.

Mr. Neal was a crowd favorite with his trademark shaved head (hence the ironic nickname) and ability to dribble circles around would-be defenders. He was a key player during the Globetrotters’ most popular era in the ‘70s and ‘80s, appearing on TV shows and specials and in TV commercials. They also had their own cartoon series.

Fred "Curly" Neal in 2008.
Fred "Curly" Neal in 2008. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Frederick Neal was born in Greensboro, N.C., on May 19, 1942, and was a standout high school athlete. He also led Johnson C. Smith University, a historically black college in Charlotte, to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association title after averaging 23 points per game as a senior in 1963.

Mr. Neal also was inducted into the Globetrotters’ Legends ring in 1993 and continued to make appearances for them as an “Ambassador of Goodwill.”

Information about survivors was not immediately available.