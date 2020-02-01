A spokeswoman, Julia Rossen, announced the death in a news release. The cause was cancer.

Mr. Silverman was sometimes dubbed the “boy wonder” of television, for his uncanny skill at picking hit shows and finding the right scheduling slots for them. He was 25 when CBS put him in charge of daytime programming in the 1960s and was only 32 when he took over all the entertainment programming for the network.

He was largely responsible for the “rural purge” at CBS, canceling aging shows that had once been ratings winners, such as “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “Green Acres,” and replacing them with more sophisticated fare that appealed to larger audiences from urban areas.

Among the programs that debuted at CBS under Mr. Silverman’s watch were “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1970, “All in the Family” in 1971 — followed by several spinoffs, including “Maude” — and “The Bob New­hart Show” and “M*A*S*H*,” both in 1972. He also gave the green light to “The Waltons,” a warmhearted family show set in rural Appalachia during the Depression that bore little resemblance to the network’s canceled cornpone comedies.

“Perhaps more than any other network executive, Fred Silverman took the job of running a network and acquiring its programming and elevated it to an art form,” Robert Thompson, a Syracuse University professor and specialist in popular culture, said in 2009.

“All in the Family,” which had been turned down by ABC, was perhaps the most revolutionary sitcom of its time. Produced by Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin, it was set in the blue-collar Queens household of the bigoted Archie Bunker (played by Carroll O’Connor) and addressed many hot-button social issues.

“Norman had total autonomy,” Mr. Silverman said in a 2001 interview with the American Academy of Television. “You have to be smart enough to know that when you have a star producer, let him be a star.”

Mr. Silverman’s role was to figure out how to make the show succeed, even though some top network executives thought it was in bad taste. “All in the Family” aired on Tuesdays during its first season, but Mr. Silverman shuffled the schedule, moving it to Saturday, where it was part of a formidable comedy lineup that included, at different times, “Mary Tyler Moore,” “M*A*S*H,” “Bob Newhart,” “The Jeffersons” and “The Carol Burnett Show.”

The incendiary topics included race relations, politics, women’s rights and the generation gap, often with explosive dialogue. It was considered a groundbreaking show, especially because there were only three major commercial networks broadcasting at the time.

“I look at the reruns,” Mr. Silverman said in 2001, “and they still hold up. There’s nothing out there that even comes close. But ironically, I don’t know whether it could get on the air today.”

With CBS ensconced at No. 1 in the ratings, Mr. Silverman moved to ABC in 1975 as president of the entertainment division. He quickly remade the prime-time schedule, approving or tweaking several shows that, after CBS, seemed deliberately aimed at a down-market demographic.

He recommended that the producers of “Happy Days” shift the emphasis from the squeaky-clean Cunningham family to the leather-jacketed Fonzie, giving the show a bit of an edge — and causing it to jump in the Nielsen ratings.

He helped create a “Happy Days” spinoff, “Laverne & Shirley,” which became a smash hit, and gave the go-ahead for such frothy shows as “The Love Boat,” “Fantasy Island,” “Charlie’s Angels” and “Three’s Company.” Employing his trademark scheduling skill, Mr. Silverman soon moved ABC into the No. 1 position, but critics questioned the quality of his programming.

“Charlie’s Angels,” about three female detectives, and “Three’s Company,” in which one man and two women share an apartment, were derided as “jiggle TV,” with sexual innuendo and women in revealing costumes.

At the same time, Mr. Silverman opened the door for more ambitious TV storytelling, including one of the first miniseries on network television, “Rich Man, Poor Man,” in 1976. He also greenlighted the eight-part 1977 miniseries “Roots,” Alex Haley’s exploration of African American history through the lens of slavery. It became one of the most popular and highly lauded shows of its era.

At ABC, he launched such differing shows as “Good Morning America” and “Soap,” a comedy that examined sexual mores and featured one of the first openly gay characters on a scripted network show.

With these varied programs to his credit, Mr. Silverman was featured on the cover of Time magazine in 1977 as “TV’s Master Showman.”

The article also included a quotation that would haunt him for years. Mr. Silverman’s instincts for programming and for picking hit shows earned him the nickname of “the man with the golden gut” — a phrase he despised.

In 1978, Mr. Silverman jumped to NBC as president and chief executive, answering only to the network’s corporate boss at RCA. He gave David Letterman his first network perch — a daytime show that was soon canceled — and he signed off on “Hill Street Blues,” a gritty, well-written police ensemble drama.

But he began to clash with other executives, and his “golden gut” seemed to desert him.

“I’m going to be candid,” he said in 1980. ” ‘[The Misadventures of] Sheriff Lobo’ will be a successful show this season.”

The comedy set in a rural sheriff’s office lasted two seasons and was later named by TV Guide as one of the 50 worst shows in television history. In 1981, Mr. Silverman was dismissed, with 18 months left on his contract, which reportedly paid him $1 million a year.

Fred Silverman was born Sept. 13, 1937, in New York City. His father repaired radios and televisions, and his mother was a homemaker.

Mr. Silverman was fascinated by broadcasting from an early age and collected scripts from radio programs outside studios.

He graduated from Syracuse University in 1958 and received a master’s degree in television and theater arts from Ohio State University a year later, writing his thesis on programming practices at ABC. He worked at TV stations in Chicago and New York before joining CBS in 1963.

After he was dismissed from NBC, Mr. Silverman formed a production company, which had several long-running TV hits, including “Matlock,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “Jake and the Fatman” and “Diagnosis Murder.”

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, the former Catherine Kihn, and two children.

“I think there is a philosophy that is good no matter what you are doing, that is to always act as if you’re in last place,” Mr. Silverman said in 1977, when his network, ABC, was in first place. “You just shouldn’t take success for granted, because you can turn around one day and say, ‘My Lord, it is all gone.’ ”