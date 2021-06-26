Mr. Rzewski provided a fitting epitaph in 2003: “I wanted to find ways of writing that were chaotic, that bore some kind of relation to real subjective experience, and worked on various ways of writing down everything that was coming into my head. This was not so easy, because there are these mechanisms of censorship at work which tell you what to write, and what not to. Much of my work is incoherent, but systematically incoherent — a phenomenon that is familiar in literature and other artistic fields, but not in music. There were no surrealist composers.”