Gen. Kroesen distinguished himself in World War II, advancing from weapons platoon officer to company commander in Europe. He also endured heavy fighting in Korea and Vietnam and worked his way through the ranks during peacetime to command the 82nd Airborne Division and serve as Army vice chief of staff.

In 1979, he was sent to Heidelberg, West Germany, as commanding general of U.S. Army troops in Western Europe and NATO’s central army group, which placed him in charge of more than 200,000 soldiers. At that time, U.S. soldiers and top industrial and political leaders in West Germany were targeted for assassination by the Red Army Faction, a radical left-wing militant organization also known as the Baader-Meinhof Group.

The Red Army Faction, which had about 80 members, gained international attention as they terrorized West German society, mainly in the 1970s, with a string of airline hijackings, bank robberies, car bombings, kidnappings and high-profile killings in brazen attacks in what they described as a war against a “pseudo-fascist” establishment.

The group’s leaders, Andreas Baader and Ulrike Meinhof, were captured and killed themselves in prison in the mid-1970s. Other members were killed in gunfights with the police, while some fled to East Germany, and the violent attacks became less frequent.

But about two weeks before the attack on Gen. Kroesen, West German officials became concerned that he was under surveillance by militants and provided him with an armored security car to use when he traveled in the country.

At 7:20 a.m., on Sept. 15, 1981, members of the Baader-Meinhof Group fired a rocket-propelled grenade at Gen. Kroesen’s car, which was nearing a gate at the entrance to Heidelberg. The grenade pierced the left side of the car’s trunk and exited near a rear tire, shattering the back window, where Gen. Kroesen and his wife were sitting.

Neither was seriously injured, although the broken glass caused cuts on the back of Gen. Kroesen’s head. The armor plating prevented any shrapnel from entering the cabin of the car.

Small-arms fire erupted from the assailants, and another RPG was fired but missed the car before Gen. Kroesen’s driver sped away from the attack. He required only stitches for his injury, though the attempted killing heightened concerns of a possible resurgence of the Baader-Meinhof Group.

In 1991, German authorities charged a former top member of the East German Stasi secret police and several of his associates in connection with the attack on Gen. Kroesen. The Red Army Faction formally disbanded in 1998.

That same year, in an interview conducted for the oral history archives of Rutgers University, his alma mater, Gen. Kroesen referenced his World War II experience when speaking of the attack. “It’s not the first time the Germans shot at me and missed,” he said.

Frederick James Kroesen Jr. was born Feb. 11, 1923 in Phillipsburg, N.J., and finished high school in Trenton. He was 17 when his father died, and his mother then supported the family by taking over his job with the New Jersey unemployment compensation commission.

Gen. Kroesen spent his formative years as a member of a Boy Scout horse-mounted unit. He graduated in 1944 from Rutgers, where he participated in an advanced ROTC program, and soon enlisted in the Army. During his military career, he received a master’s degree in international affairs from George Washington University.

His military decorations included the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Army Distinguished Service Medal, the Silver Star, the Legion of Merit and the Purple Heart.

After his active-duty retirement in 1983, Gen. Kroesen did international security consulting work but also maintained his connections with the military through the Association of the United States Army, serving as a senior fellow and writing a column for its Army magazine.

Many of his columns and essays focused on his concerns over the effects of military budget cutbacks on the ability of Army combat infantry soldiers to hold territory in war zones.

In addition to his son, survivors include his wife of 76 years, the former Rowene McCray, both of Alexandria; two daughters, Karen Klare of Atlanta and Gretchen Tackaberry of Springfield, Va.; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandson.

