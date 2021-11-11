A son of a politically prominent family within South Africa’s White Afrikaner minority, Mr. de Klerk saw himself as a moderate reformer who hoped to preserve the old White-dominated political order even while loosening the reins of repression. Like Mikhail Gorbachev in his attempts to reform the Soviet Union, Mr. de Klerk unleashed a process of rapid transformation that he could not control and that inevitably led to the toppling of the old regime. Still, under Mr. de Klerk’s stewardship, the changes came without large-scale bloodshed, which many observers hailed as near-miraculous.