“When you think, as an actor, that it’s all over or when the door has been slammed in your face or if they say you’re too young, you’re too old, and you’re too heavy, or your hair is the wrong color or you don’t have any hair, that is not necessarily what you should go by,” he told the Archive of American Television. “Go by your desire to do what you want to do, because when a door closes, another one opens.”