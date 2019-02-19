Gene Littler, a Hall of Fame golfer whose fluid swing carried him to 29 victories on the PGA Tour and a U.S. Open title in 1961, died Feb. 15 in San Diego. He was 88.

A son, Curt Litter, confirmed the death. The cause was not disclosed.

Mr. Littler, a standout golfer in the 1950s and 1960s, was known as “Gene the Machine” for what golfing great Gene Sarazen called a perfect swing — like Sam Snead’s, “only better.”

After winning the 1953 U.S. Amateur title, he won the 1954 San Diego Open, then turned pro. He finished one shot behind Ed Furgol in the 1954 U.S. Open.

Mr. Littler’s most productive year was in 1959, when he won five times, was runner-up three times and finished No. 2 on the PGA Tour money list behind Art Wall.

In 1961, Mr. Littler rallied from three shots behind in the final round to win the U.S. Open at the Oakland Hills Country Club near Detroit. That was his only professional major, though he nearly won the 1977 PGA Championship at Pebble Beach until losing to Lanny Wadkins in the first sudden-death playoff in a major.

A testament to the quality of his swing was that Littler had a malignant tumor removed from the lymph glands under his left arm in 1972 when he was 42, and he won four more times. Little won three times at age 45 in 1975.

“His rhythmic swing that earned him his distinctive nickname remains in our minds a thing of beauty,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “It was a pleasure to watch Gene Littler hit a golf ball. San Diego has produced great champions like Billy Casper, Phil Mickelson and Mickey Wright. Gene Littler stood there right there beside those giants of the game.”

Gene Alec Littler was born July 21, 1930, in San Diego and was a graduate of San Diego State University.

He joined the Navy in 1951 and, while still in the service, won the U.S. Amateur title.

In 1972, he had a malignant tumor removed from his lymph glands and returned to win five more PGA Tour titles.

In spite of his U.S. Open title, Mr. Littler believed his 1973 win at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Open was his most significant victory because it was his first championship after recovering from cancer.

“I was ecstatic after winning the Open, of course,” he said. “But I was absolutely overcome by winning in St. Louis. I realized I was the only player who had ever come back from that kind of surgery.”

Mr. Littler played on six Ryder Cup teams, all of which won titles, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1990. He received the Ben Hogan Award in 1973 for coming back from his illness and, the same year, was presented the Bob Jones Award from the United States Golf Association in recognition of his sportsmanship.

Mr. Littler finished in a tie with Billy Casper at the 1970 Masters Tournament after 72 holes, only to lose to Casper in an 18-hole playoff round. In 1977, at age 47, Mr. Littler tied Lanny Wadkins for the PGA Championship, before losing a sudden-death playoff.

He later won eight tournaments on the senior tour.

“I worked on tempo a lot, and I think my tempo was really pretty good,” Littler once said. “I think maybe that’s what gives the impression of a terrific swing. I don’t know if mechanically it was that sound or not, but it must have been OK.”

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, the former Shirley Warren; and two children.