In the 1970s, he played a role in promoting women to management positions at CBS. With Columbia University, he helped establish a program to train Black journalists.
From 1998 to 2012, he was a media consultant to the Freedom Forum, the parent organization of the Newseum. He gave lectures to visiting international journalists on the role of a free news media in democracies. The newseum closed in 2019.
Gene Paul Mater was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 27, 1926. His father was a house painter and his mother a housewife.
Army service during World War II led him to journalism. He was assigned to a psychological warfare unit where, after the war ended, he helped establish independent German newspapers.
At an officers’ mess in Stuttgart, he met his future wife, Paris-born, London-raised Jeanne Blanc. They were married from 1947 until her death in 1994. Their son Phillip Mater died in 1996.
In addition to his daughter, of Bethlehem, survivors include a son, Richard Mater of Studio City, Calif.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In the 1950s, Mr. Mater held newsroom jobs with the Newark Star-Ledger and the New York World-Telegram and Sun. By the early 1960s, he was the Munich-based news director of Radio Free Europe, where he oversaw Cold War coverage of incidents such as the shooting down of an American U-2 spy plane over the Soviet Union, the building of the Berlin Wall and the Cuban missile crisis.
