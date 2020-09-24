Gene P. Mater, a former senior vice president of CBS broadcasting who handled operational, regulatory and legislative matters for the network, died Sept. 20 at a hospice center in Bethlehem, Pa. He was 93.

The cause was complications from covid-19, said a daughter, Jeanne Mater.

A former executive with Radio Free Europe, Mr. Mater worked for CBS from 1970 to 1986. He represented the network at congressional and regulatory agency hearings and before European and Asian broadcasting unions.

In the 1970s, he played a role in promoting women to management positions at CBS. With Columbia University, he helped establish a program to train Black journalists.

From 1998 to 2012, he was a media consultant to the Freedom Forum, the parent organization of the Newseum. He gave lectures to visiting international journalists on the role of a free news media in democracies. The newseum closed in 2019.

Gene Paul Mater was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 27, 1926. His father was a house painter and his mother a housewife.

Army service during World War II led him to journalism. He was assigned to a psychological warfare unit where, after the war ended, he helped establish independent German newspapers.

At an officers’ mess in Stuttgart, he met his future wife, Paris-born, London-raised Jeanne Blanc. They were married from 1947 until her death in 1994. Their son Phillip Mater died in 1996.

In addition to his daughter, of Bethlehem, survivors include a son, Richard Mater of Studio City, Calif.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In the 1950s, Mr. Mater held newsroom jobs with the Newark Star-Ledger and the New York World-Telegram and Sun. By the early 1960s, he was the Munich-based news director of Radio Free Europe, where he oversaw Cold War coverage of incidents such as the shooting down of an American U-2 spy plane over the Soviet Union, the building of the Berlin Wall and the Cuban missile crisis.