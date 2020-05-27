Mr. Rossides (pronounced roh-SEE-deez) grew up in Brooklyn, where he was a star athlete at Erasmus Hall High School. An earlier Erasmus Hall graduate, Sid Luckman, who was a stellar quarterback at Columbia and later with the Chicago Bears, encouraged him to attend Columbia.

Mr. Rossides was a 17-year-old freshman when he made the team led by Hall of Fame coach Lou Little. Often playing against World War II veterans who were several years older, Mr. Rossides made an immediate impact as a quick, 170-pound halfback.

Dubbed the “Gorgeous Greek,” among other nicknames, he helped lead the Lions to an 8-1 record as a freshman in 1945. During a 34-26 win over Cornell that year, he set a school record — which still stands — by scoring five touchdowns.

Late in his sophomore season, Mr. Rossides began to see more action as a T-formation quarterback. Taking over as first-string signal caller as a junior, he was an excellent passer and saw action as a kick returner and defensive back.

During his four years in the Columbia backfield, Mr. Rossides was paired with hard-running fullback Lou Kusserow, and together they became known as the “Goal Dust Twins” and the “Touchdown Twins.”

Mr. Rossides’s greatest moment in football came on Oct. 25, 1947, when Columbia faced Army. Baker Bowl on the Columbia campus in the Morningside Heights section of Manhattan, had a sellout crowd of 35,000.

Army, under coach Earl “Red” Blaik, had not lost since 1943 and, before facing Columbia, had outscored their opponents, 93-0. A year earlier, Army drubbed Columbia, 48-14.

“Unbeaten in their last 32 games and unscored upon previously this year,” Associated Press sportswriter Gayle Talbot wrote, “the Black Knights from West Point found themselves helpless to stem the Light Blue once Gene Rossides, Columbia’s brilliant quarterback, began throwing bullseyes to an equally brilliant receiver, End Bill Swiacki.”

Two-thirds of Columbia’s players were military veterans, most of them low-ranking enlisted men.

“With the Army team being potential officers, our veterans had some incentives,” Mr. Rossides told Sports Illustrated in 1997.

Army jumped out to leads of 14-0 and 20-7. At halftime, Little did not give a speech to his players, who seethed in silence.

In the fourth quarter, Mr. Rossides led Columbia’s comeback with pinpoint passing. He fired a 28-yard touchdown pass to Swiacki, who caught the ball between two defenders in the end zone.

With Columbia trailing 20-14, Mr. Rossides took charge, gaining 22 yards on a bootleg run. Later, as he scrambled to his right, he spotted Swiacki on the opposite side of the field and launched a long pass, which the diving Swiacki caught as he tumbled out of bounds at the 3-yard line.

Kusserow then charged over the right tackle for a touchdown, and place-kicker Ventan Yablonski added the extra point, making the score 21-20. A frustrated Army team could not score in the final six minutes, and Columbia’s victory remains one of the greatest upsets in college football history.

“Not since the Rose Bowl victory of 1934 has Morningside Heights been the scene of such singing, cheering and school pride as during the past two days,” the New York Times reported. “Rossides enjoyed the greatest day any Columbia passer has ever experienced. He completed 18 of 27 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown.”

In 1948, Columbia finished 4-5, but Mr. Rossides broke school records for total offense (3,773 yards), passing yardage, completion percentage and touchdown passes, with 29. He was drafted by the New York Giants of the National Football League but went to law school instead.

Eugene Telemachus Rossides was born Oct. 23, 1927, in Brooklyn. He was an infant when his father, a doctor born in Cyprus, died. His Greek-born mother became a waitress.

Mr. Rossides received a bachelor’s degree in 1949 and graduated from Columbia’s law school in 1952. After serving in the Air Force, he was an assistant attorney general in New York and worked at the Treasury Department in Washington.

During the 1960s, he practiced law and was a campaign adviser to two Republican senators from New York, Kenneth B. Keating and Jacob K. Javits. After directing Richard Nixon’s 1968 presidential campaign in New York, Mr. Rossides came to Washington and served as an assistant secretary of the Treasury, where he helped supervise the U.S. Customs Service, Secret Service, U.S. Mint and other agencies. He also helped found the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in 1972.

Mr. Rossides returned to private practice as a lawyer in 1973 and became a senior partner in the Washington office of the firm then known as Rogers & Wells. He wrote books and articles on international tariffs and trade.

In 1974, Mr. Rossides was instrumental in founding the American Hellenic Institute and became an advocate for the diplomatic and commercial interests of Greece and Cyprus.

His first marriage, to Eleanor Burcham, ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, the former Aphrodite Macotsin of Washington; a daughter from his first marriage, Gale Rossides of Southport, N.C.; three children from his second marriage, Michael Rossides of Scottsdale, Ariz., Alexander Rossides of New York and Eleni Rossides of Kensington, Md.; a brother; and six grandchildren.

Mr. Rossides, who was named to the Columbia Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008, credited one of his professors, Lawrence H. Chamberlain, with helping direct his career.

“Professor Chamberlain guided my thinking, the thinking that led me to try for a scholarship to the School of Law,” Mr. Rossides told the Times in 1964. “He also taught me the words of Pericles’ funeral oration, in which Pericles said that a man who does not participate in public affairs is not only unambitious, but useless.”

