Known as “Chief,” he was one of the first players of Indigenous descent to play professional hockey. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975. When the Leafs celebrated their centennial season more than four decades later, he was voted No. 12 on the franchise’s list of 100 greatest Maple Leafs.

Mr. Armstrong’s Leafs teams won the Stanley Cup championship three straight years, from 1962 to 1964, before winning a fourth title in 1967, the last season before the NHL expanded from six teams to 12. His empty-net goal with 47 seconds remaining in the clinching 3-1 Game 6 win was the final goal of the “Original Six” era.

Mr. Armstrong scored 20 goals four times during his career but was better known for his leadership and work ethic, helping restore the franchise’s winning touch. A smart player and talented backchecker, he worked the angles to get the best shot at his opponent and formed a formidable penalty-killing tandem with Hall of Famer Dave Keon.

He was born George Edward Armstrong in Bowland’s Bay, Ontario, on July 6, 1930. His father was Irish, his mother Iroquois; Mr. Armstrong honed his hockey skills near the nickel mines where his father worked.

He got his nickname while playing amateur hockey in the 1950 Allan Cup tournament, on a visit to the Stoney Indian Reserve in Alberta. In his telling, they made him an honorary member with the name “Chief Shoot-the-Puck” and presented him with a ceremonial headdress.

The Chief nickname stuck, and Mr. Armstrong became the first player of Indigenous descent to score in the NHL.

Mr. Armstrong spent most of two seasons in Pittsburgh with the Leafs’ American Hockey League farm team before making his NHL debut in December 1949. He became a full-time member of the Leafs in time for the start of the 1952-53 season.

Toronto owner and GM Conn Smythe named Mr. Armstrong his captain before the 1957-58 season and later called him “the best captain, as a captain, the Leafs have ever had.”

Mr. Armstrong was 36 when the Leafs won the 1967 title, which remains the franchise’s most recent championship. The 6-foot-1 204-pounder played a few more seasons but suffered a knee injury during the 1969-70 season that forced him to retire. He was persuaded to come back for the 1970-71 season before quitting for good at age 40.

He later coached the Toronto Marlboros to Memorial Cup victories, worked as a scout for the Quebec Nordiques and returned to the Leafs as assistant general manager and scout in 1988. He served as interim coach for the final 47 games of the 1988-89 season after John Brophy was fired following an 11-20-2 start.

Mr. Armstrong and his wife, Betty, had four children. The Leafs said Mr. Armstrong’s survivors include his wife, children and grandchildren.