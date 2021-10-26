“When I think about all of the people who were responsible for the growth of bodybuilding and the sport’s crossover to the mainstream, two of the first people to come to mind are, without any doubt, George Butler and Charles Gaines,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement Friday. “ ‘Pumping Iron,’ the book and the movie, drew the general public in to our strange little niche sport and brought fitness — and this Austrian with an unpronounceable name and a funny accent — to the masses.”