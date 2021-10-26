The cause was pneumonia, said his son Desmond Butler, an investigative reporter who covers climate and the environment for The Washington Post. Mr. Butler had continued making movies while also battling Parkinson’s disease, traveling to the Sundarbans in South Asia to film Bengal tigers for his latest documentary, “Tiger Tiger” (2015). An Imax version of the film is tentatively scheduled for release next year.
In a more than four-decade filmmaking career, Mr. Butler directed and produced 10 documentaries, telling stories about conservation, adventure and ordinary people in thrall to obsession. His movies transported viewers to remote locations — including the frigid South Sea in “Shackleton’s Antarctic Adventure” (2001) and the surface of the Red Planet in the NASA chronicle “Roving Mars” (2006), both made for Imax — while also trying to move beyond stuffy documentary conventions.
“Just as Tom Wolfe, Norman Mailer and Gay Talese gave a dramatic structure to nonfiction — and made it far more interesting than standard journalism — I’m trying to take the facts and adhere to the truth, but to give it a dramatic structure,” he told the New York Times in 1990, upon the release of a revised cut of his documentary “In the Blood.” The movie linked a hunting trip by President Theodore Roosevelt and his son with a modern-day safari by Mr. Butler and his son Tyssen, who served as the film’s narrator.
Growing up in East Africa, where his father was an Irish-born officer in the British army, Mr. Butler developed a love of the outdoors while drinking camel’s milk, hunting for his dinner and befriending an antelope that he treated like a member of the family. He later immersed himself in literature, even as he turned toward photojournalism and filmmaking; a frequent collaborator, cinematographer Sandi Sissel, once recalled that during a film shoot in Antarctica “he was always quoting Proust and various poems in four or five languages.”
Mr. Butler was perhaps best known for his first movie, “Pumping Iron” (1977), which helped bring bodybuilding and the sport’s reigning champion, Schwarzenegger, into the mainstream. Years before he became a movie star, action hero and two-term “governator” of California, Schwarzenegger was filmed psyching-out his opponents at the Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia competitions, discussing the similarities between lifting weights and having sex, and posing like an ancient Greek sculpture come to life.
“The minute we met Arnold, both of us were just stunned,” author Charles Gaines, who co-wrote the film with Mr. Butler, said in a phone interview. Mr. Butler had been taking photos for magazines including Vogue and Life when Gaines invited him to take pictures for a 1972 Sports Illustrated article about bodybuilding, kicking off their collaboration.
Although they had been impressed by bodybuilders such as Mike Katz, “none of them had the combination of charisma, charm, pure force of presence, good looks plus this immense physique that Arnold had,” Gaines recalled. He added that Mr. Butler was so impressed by Schwarzenegger, he left their first meeting at the Algonquin Hotel in Manhattan saying, “We should be this guy’s agent.”
Instead, they settled for featuring him in a nonfiction book, “Pumping Iron” (1974), followed by the documentary of the same name, which included some scenes that were staged. Mr. Butler co-directed the film with cinematographer Robert Fiore, learning on the job, and said that he was less interested in bodybuilding as a sport than in documenting a subculture that he described as “the wackiest, zaniest, silliest, strangest world on earth.”
Few shared his enthusiasm, at least at first. Mr. Butler claimed he went to “3,000 people one-by-one to finance the film,” and was met with a dismal reception at a 1975 test screening. “If you ever make a film about Arnold Schwarzenegger,” playwright Romulus Linney told him, “you will be laughed out of New York.”
Yet the book and movie became commercial successes, boosted by an unusual publicity campaign that included an appearance by Schwarzenegger at the Whitney art museum, where he posed for a symposium on “the male body in art.” “There was a blizzard that night,” Mr. Butler later told the Boston Globe, “and 6,000 people showed up.”
“When I think about all of the people who were responsible for the growth of bodybuilding and the sport’s crossover to the mainstream, two of the first people to come to mind are, without any doubt, George Butler and Charles Gaines,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement Friday. “ ‘Pumping Iron,’ the book and the movie, drew the general public in to our strange little niche sport and brought fitness — and this Austrian with an unpronounceable name and a funny accent — to the masses.”
The older of two children, George Tyssen Butler was born in Chester, England, on Oct. 12, 1943. His mother came from a family of Boston Brahmins, met his father at a fox-hunting party in Ireland and spurred international headlines when she married him in Kenya, where Mr. Butler’s father trained soldiers during the early years of World War II.
The family lived in Wales, Somalia, Kenya and Jamaica, where Mr. Butler was educated before being sent to Groton boarding school in Massachusetts. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1966 and received a master’s degree in creative writing from Hollins College (now a university) in Roanoke in 1968.
Mr. Butler later joined VISTA, the domestic Peace Corps, which dispatched him to Detroit. He launched a community newspaper and started taking pictures, aiming his lens at the city’s riot-scarred streets. By then, he had also befriended a young Kerry at a dinner party, bonding with the future U.S. senator over the fact that they had both held jobs as door-to-door book salesmen.
“I had the absolute conviction that he would either be president or run for president, the moment I met him,” Mr. Butler told the Times in 2004, months before Kerry lost the presidential election to incumbent George W. Bush. That year, Mr. Butler released his documentary “Going Upriver,” which explored Kerry’s Vietnam War service and subsequent work as a peace activist.
Mr. Butler had worked for Kerry’s early congressional campaigns and served as a press officer of sorts for Vietnam Veterans Against the War, taking pictures of antiwar demonstrations that ended up in a 1971 photo essay, “The New Soldier.” He later published photography books of Kerry and Schwarzenegger.
His other documentaries included “Pumping Iron II: The Women” (1985), which examined gender issues through the lens of female bodybuilding, and “The Endurance” (2000), a longer theatrical version of his Imax film about Shackleton’s fight for survival in the South Sea.
The movie won the National Board of Review’s best documentary award and was based on a book by Carole Alexander, his longtime companion. She also collaborated with him on movies including “The Lord God Bird” (2008), about the search for the ivory-billed woodpecker, which was declared extinct last month.
Mr. Butler’s marriage to Victoria Leiter ended in divorce. In addition to Alexander, of Northeast Harbor, Maine, survivors include two sons from his marriage, Desmond of Washington and Tyssen of Laconia, N.H.; a brother; and six grandchildren.
For years, Mr. Butler shuttled between an apartment in Manhattan and his family farm in Holderness, where he worked on his films and also tended to his sheep, goats and Belgian draft horses. He continued to be pulled between vastly different subjects as well, making “The Good Fight” (2007), about Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden, in between his documentaries on Mars and endangered animals.
“I really believe in contradictions and extremes,” he once told syndicated columnist Marian Christy. “I love going from my New Hampshire farm to the middle of New York City. When you go from one extreme to the other, you have a greater appreciation of what you’ve just left behind. Extremes are always more interesting than medians.”