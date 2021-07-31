Mr. Rhoads often tinkered with watch and clock mechanisms as a child and began drawing at an early age. He served in the Army during World War II and studied engineering at the University of Wisconsin before graduating from the University of Chicago. He studied painting at the Art Institute of Chicago and, during the early 1950s, an art school in Paris. He became adept at the Japanese art of origami, devising inventive ways to fold paper in the shape of animals and other three-dimensional objects.