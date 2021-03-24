The cause was complications from bypass surgery, his wife, Sonia, said in a statement.

Mr. Segal was a versatile actor who adapted easily to a wide range of roles, including as a black-market-dealing prisoner of war in “King Rat” (1965), a police officer with a possessive mother in “No Way to Treat a Lady” (1968), a jewel thief in “The Hot Rock” (1972), a lawyer in love with his ex-wife in “Blume in Love” (1973) and a compulsive gambler who risks his middle-class life in the acclaimed 1974 Robert Altman film “California Split.”

Handsome but approachable, Mr. Segal brought an natural, modern urbanity to the screen, representing a change from the studio-polished personas of an older generation of Hollywood actors. Refusing to change his name or have a nose job, he had a wry, ever-hopeful acting style filtered through an open, almost neurotic sensibility.

In the 1970s, Mr. Segal seemed to be poised for stardom on the level of such contemporaries as Dustin Hoffman, Jack Nicholson and Robert Redford, but he was never in a blockbuster hit movie.

He appeared alongside many acclaimed actresses, including Barbra Streisand in “The Owl and the Pussycat” (1970), Ruth Gordon in “Where’s Poppa?” (1970), Jane Fonda in “Fun With Dick and Jane” (1977) and Glenda Jackson, who won an Oscar for best actress playing opposite Mr. Segal in the 1973 romantic comedy “A Touch of Class.”

Mr. Segal’s only Oscar nomination came for his portrayal of a young college professor in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (1966), a filmed version of the emotionally fraught play by Edward Albee. Mike Nichols directed a cast the included Hollywood superstars Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor as George and Martha, a middle-aged couple in a college town, bitterly feuding with each other and their failed dreams.

Mr. Segal and his young wife, played by Sandy Dennis, join them for drinks after a party and get caught up in the emotional maelstrom. The night turns into an alcohol-sodden marathon of recrimination, anger, self-laceration and infidelity. Any residual naivete, on the part of the audience or Mr. Segal’s character, is shattered by the end.

“Segal demonstrates a talent that until now, on the screen, at any rate, was only latent,” critic James Powers wrote in a review for the Hollywood Reporter. “Segal must be glib, assured, and then be snapped and broken, and retain some of his cockiness (in one meaning or another), but be different.”

Throughout his career as an actor, Mr. Segal also made appearances as a jovial banjo player in Dixieland bands and as a guest on talk shows. As he aged out of romantic leading man roles, he adapted easily to character roles. In “Just Shoot Me!,” which aired on NBC from 1997 to 2003, he played the oft-married publisher of a fashion magazine.

Since 2013, Mr. Segal played a lovable, eccentric grandfather, Albert “Pops” Solomon, in “The Goldbergs,” an ABC sitcom set in the 1980s. The final episode in which Mr. Segal appeared is scheduled to air on April 7.

A complete obituary will follow.