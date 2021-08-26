“I had the chance to be the consul in Florence,” he told the St. Petersburg (Fla.) Times in 1988, “which would have meant an apartment, a car, a chauffeur, the wonderful life in Italy, and I turned it down to be the No. 2 to the political adviser to Gen. Norstad, which was a very low-down job. But it was a chance to learn about all that was going on and being built in terms of NATO and our cooperation with the European countries.