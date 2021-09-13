Yet it was Mr. Wein who hired the musicians, including Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Dizzy Gillespie, Gerry Mulligan and Lester Young in the first year alone. He organized every aspect of the event, from staging to transportation to ticket sales. As a result, he was credited with taking jazz out of urban nightclubs and into the sunlight, introducing it to new audiences at a time when rock-and-roll was beginning to take over the airwaves.