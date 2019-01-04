Virginia coach George Welsh briefly touches the brim of his cap as he leaves the field following the team's 37-14 loss to Georgia at the Oahu Bowl in 2000. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

George Welsh, who coached football at Virginia for 19 years and retired as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s career victories leader, died Jan. 2 in Charlottesville. He was 85.

The university announced the death and did not disclose any further information.

Mr. Welsh compiled a 134-86-3 record at Virginia from 1982-2000. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004, and the school named its indoor practice facility for him when it was completed in 2013.

A former quarterback at Navy who finished third in the Heisman Trophy balloting as a senior, Mr. Welsh took over a Cavaliers program that was sometimes derided as “Cadavaliers” because it had just two winning seasons in 29 years.

He guided Virginia to an 8-2-2 record in his third season, which ended with the school’s first appearance in a bowl game. The Cavaliers faced Purdue in the Peach Bowl, winning 27-24.

Mr. Welsh guided Virginia to bowl games 11 more times during his tenure and, in 1990, their only No. 1 ranking.



Virginia coach George Welsh, center, talks with officials during the first quarter against Georgia at the Oahu Bowl in Hono­lulu in 2000. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

His quarterback when the Cavaliers rose to No. 1 was Shawn Moore, who recalled Mr. Welsh’s ability to get Virginia prospects to come be part of what the football program he was building.

“George’s personality wasn’t going to captivate you sitting in your living room, but he had an incredible staff and once you got there, you realized you were being coached by one of the best preparation coaches of all time,” said Moore, who later played quarterback in the National Football League and Canadian Football League. “He just prepared you like you wouldn’t believe. I can’t count the number of times he would kick us off the practice field because we weren’t prepared mentally or physically.”

When the Cavaliers rose to No. 1, he said, Mr. Welsh worked to keep the team from getting overconfident. They relinquished the top spot after a 41-38 loss to Georgia Tech.

“He always wanted to keep everyone humble. We had so much confidence. You’re talking about a team with a lot of different personalities, and a coach with a unique personality,” Moore said. “He knew we were good but he wanted to keep everyone humble. The game could be out of reach, and he was still coaching and yelling and screaming.”

Virginia shared the ACC title twice, in 1989 and 1995. In 1995, they became the first ACC team to beat Florida State, which had been unbeaten in league play since joining the conference in 1992.

Mr. Welsh was born in Coaldale, Pa., on Aug. 26, 1933. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1956 and later was an assistant coach at Penn State under Rip Engle and Joe Paterno. He also coached at Navy from 1973-81, compiling a 55-46-1 record and becoming one of the winningest coaches in the service academy’s history.

Mr. Welsh received the Bobby Dodd Award in 1991 as the national coach of the year and was the ACC’s coach of the year four times.

His wife of 52 years, the former Alexandra Hubicsak, died in 2015. Survivors include their four children.

