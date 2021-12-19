“It is said that the quickest route to a man’s heart is through his stomach,” he said on the Senate floor in 2019 in his lilting Georgia drawl, while gripping his cane. “All I have had all day long is people coming by and saying: Is there anything I can do for you? So I want my constituents to know I wasn’t wasting my time eating barbecue. I was gaining good points from [fellow] members so if I need a vote I can get it. That is not any way of using influence, but it is a way of using barbecue.”