His real estate firm announced the death. He reportedly had cancer.

Mr. Hines was an engineer who was drawn to Houston from his native Indiana because its hot, muggy climate was a natural place to install air-conditioning systems. He soon became interested in real estate and in 1957 established the company that would become one of the world’s largest developers.

At first, his firm — originally Gerald D. Hines Interests, now simply Hines — was a one-man operation: The first buildings Mr. Hines put up were warehouses. He began to make a mark on Houston’s landscape in 1970, when the first phase of the Galleria shopping mall was completed on what had been prairie land.

Designed by Gyo Obata of Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum, the mall was based on the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele in Milan. Mr. Hines insisted on installing an ice-skating rink, which was considered an extravagance at first, but soon became a major attraction.

“Many developers just want to tell the architect what they want,” Obata told the Houston Chronicle in 2007. “I think he’s one of the few developers that really listens to the architect.”

Within the next few years, Mr. Hines developed several buildings that would transform Houston’s skyline, first with One Shell Plaza, a 50-story skyscraper designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and that opened in 1971.

Four years later, two other buildings, both designed by Johnson and John Burgee, had an even more striking impact: One Post Oak Central, near the Galleria mall, was a curvilinear skyscraper reminiscent of New York’s Flatiron Building; and Pennzoil Place, which consisted of two adjacent trapezoidal towers on the same city block, shooting up from the ground like dark glass stalagmites.

New York Times architecture critic Ada Louise Huxtable hailed Pennzoil Place as “the building of the decade” and wrote in 1976 that it was a “rarity among large commercial structures: a dramatic and beautiful and important building.”

In 1983, the same team of architects designed Transco Tower (now the Williams Tower), a 64-story steel art deco-inspired skyscraper where Mr. Hines had his office.

“Gerry Hines has changed the whole development outlook with his approach to quality architecture,” Burgee told the Chronicle in 1990. “He is the first one to do it.”

Johnson and Burgee were instrumental in designing the first property developed by Mr. Hines in New York, the “Lipstick Building” on Third Avenue between East 53rd and 54th streets. The curving exterior of the building is progressively set back on the upper levels, like the tapered end of a tube of lipstick.

Mr. Hines often contacted architects on his own, asking if they’d be interested in working on projects with his company. He had the architects trim budgets by eliminating frills and usually hired them only for the initial design, not for the actual construction.

“Excellence in architecture does not mean that you throw away the budget,” Mr. Hines said in 2002, when he received the J.C. Nichols Prize for Visionary Urban Development from the Urban Land Institute. “It means that you design the best quality within that budget. . . . Not all our buildings will win an award, but they will all be very good citizens in their community.”

For Mr. Hines, good architecture was good business. Unlike many developers, who were content to put up utilitarian buildings with no particular aesthetic appeal, he believed that major corporations and tenants of high-end office towers and shopping malls would pay extra for good design and a landmark building.

Over the years, he collaborated with Gehry on a project in Berlin and on the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles; with Pei on a 75-story tower in Houston; with Pelli on buildings in Houston, San Francisco and Mexico City; and with Robert A.M. Stern on projects in California and Spain.

“Among developers, Gerry Hines has a virtual monopoly on the quality buildings in the U.S. today,” Stern told the Wall Street Journal in 1992.

In Washington, Mr. Hines’s company developed Columbia Square, an office building that opened on F Street NW between 12th and 13th streets in 1987 and was designed by Henry Cobb. The Hines company also built the expansive City Center retail and housing complex, which opened in 2014 between Ninth and 11th streets NW and between H Street NW and New York Avenue. The project, whose principal design architect was Norman Foster, has won many design awards and has transformed its neighborhood.

Although Mr. Hines did not work at a drafting table, some architects considered him almost an equal partner. With his background in air conditioning, he had a near-obsessive interest in ventilation systems and the inner workings of a building. He often oversaw the smallest details, testing doors, handles and hinges until he found what he wanted.

His customers, he told Forbes magazine in 2000, “like to feel that heavy hardware — just like a good Mercedes or Lincoln door — when you slam it, it sounds good.”

Gerald Douglas Hines was born Aug. 15, 1925, in Gary, Ind. His father was an electrician at a steel mill, his mother a homemaker and teacher.

Mr. Hines served in the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II, then received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1948 from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. He worked for a manufacturer of air conditioning systems and accepted a transfer to a job in Houston.

After buying a building and doubling his money within a few years, he went into real estate development in 1957. In 1990, Mr. Hines’s oldest son, Jeffrey Hines, became chief executive and later president of the company.

Mr. Hines lived in London from 1996 to 2012, expanding the firm’s operations in Europe. The Hines company has built hundreds of projects around the world and now manages properties worth almost $150 billion.

Mr. Hines became a billionaire and had homes in Houston, Aspen, Colo., New York and Greenwich. In his 50s, told that he needed heart bypass surgery, he opted instead to adopt a vegetarian diet and a vigorous exercise regiment. He often rode his bicycle for 25 miles before breakfast. He helped fund medical studies by Dean Ornish, a doctor who became a prominent author of books on diet and health.

Mr. Hines also donated $7 million to the University of Houston, which named its architecture school in his honor.

His first marriage, to Dorothy Schwarz, ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife since 1981, artist Barbara Fritzsche; two children from his first marriage, Jeffrey Hines and Jennifer Hines Robertson, both of Houston; two children from his second marriage, Serena Hines of New York City and Trevor Hines of Los Angeles; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Mr. Hines stepped away from day-to-day management of his company at 65 but often said he never intended to retire.

“My buildings are like children,” he told the Chronicle in 1992. “Each one is unique, and each has its own character and personality.”