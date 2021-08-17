Mr. Müller had already won FIFA’s Golden Boot award for scoring the most goals — 10 — at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, and he went on to become top scorer seven times in the West German Bundesliga. Playing for Bayern in the 1971-1972 season, he set a record of 40 goals that lasted almost 50 years, surpassed only in May this year by Bayern’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who hit his 41st goal on the last day of the season.