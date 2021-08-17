After retiring from his career-long club Bayern Munich, for whom he scored 563 goals in 605 competitive matches, Mr. Müller played for three years with the Fort Lauderdale Strikers of the old North American Soccer League, scoring 40 goals in 80 appearances, including 19 goals in 1979 alone. He helped Fort Lauderdale reach its first national championship final in Soccer Bowl ’80, before more than 50,000 fans at RFK Stadium in Washington.
His Strikers lost 3-0 to the New York Cosmos of Mr. Müller’s compatriot and former World Cup teammate Franz Beckenbauer, as well as Italian great Giorgio Chinaglia, who scored twice in that match while Mr. Müller, past his peak, failed to find the net.
He died Aug. 15 at 75 in a care home in Munich after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for six years, according to a statement from the International Football Federation (FIFA). His wife, the former Ursula Ebenböck, whom he married in 1967, told the German news media that he had become increasingly debilitated. Survivors also include their daughter, Nicole.
Mr. Müller’s first coach at Bayern Munich dubbed him “short fat Müller” because he was squat and stocky with the thighs of a weightlifter. Unlike modern-day greats such as Argentina’s Lionel Messi or Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Mr. Müller scored few goals from outside the penalty area, but he was lethal “in the box,” using his low center of gravity to twist, turn, bamboozle defenders and shoot toward goal from any angle. He was nicknamed “der Bomber” because of his effect on opposing defenders.
Mr. Müller had exceptional speed over short distances and the balance of a gymnast. Although he stood just 5 feet, 8 inches tall, he was an extraordinary leaper, often outjumping taller defenders to score by heading the ball. He used every soccer-legal part of his body to score goals, from the back of his head to his chest, knees, shins and heels — even his backside.
“You have to know where the door is,” the Telegraph newspaper quoted him as saying when he left Bayern. In fact, he was playing with words. Although “der Tor” means “the door” in German, it also means “the goal” in German football parlance. Mr. Müller had an uncanny ability to anticipate where the ball would bounce and position himself to strike it goalward.
When he scored his winning 1974 World Cup goal against the Netherlands in Munich, he had his back to goal when the ball arrived but, in a single movement, pivoted to beat defender Ruud Krol and hit a right-foot shot with barely a backlift to beat the Dutch goalkeeper Jan Jongbloed.
Mr. Müller had already won FIFA’s Golden Boot award for scoring the most goals — 10 — at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, and he went on to become top scorer seven times in the West German Bundesliga. Playing for Bayern in the 1971-1972 season, he set a record of 40 goals that lasted almost 50 years, surpassed only in May this year by Bayern’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who hit his 41st goal on the last day of the season.
In the 1972 calendar year, Mr. Müller scored an astonishing 85 goals for club and country, a record he held for 40 years until Messi topped it with 91 goals for Barcelona and Argentina in 2012. By the time he retired from Bayern in 1978 and headed for Florida, the German had won three successive European Cups (now known as the Champions League), from 1974 to 1976, and four Bundesliga titles.
His former teammate Beckenbauer credited him with being the inspiration and foundation of the great 1970s Bayern Munich team that became known around the world.
Gerhard Müller, the youngest of five children, was born in Nördlingen, Bavaria, on Nov. 3, 1945, a few months after the end of the World War II. His father was a truck driver, his mother a homemaker.
His parents’ wartime experiences were not clear, but by the time Gerhard was born, Bavaria was in the U.S.-controlled zone of Allied-occupied West Germany.
Young Gerd, a common diminutive for Gerhard, found inspiration when the underdog West German team beat Hungary, at the time the world’s greatest team, to win the 1954 World Cup final.
As a teenager, he joined a youth team in Nördlingen, but his coaches suggested he stick to his part-time job as a textile weaver — until at 18 he rattled in 48 goals in a season for the club’s senior team. He then joined Bayern Munich, then a second-division club little known beyond Bavaria. Mr. Müller scored 35 goals for Bayern Munich in 1964, helping to get the club promoted to the first division and soon making it one of the world’s most-feared sides.
After his spell with the Strikers ended in the early 1980s, Mr. Müller stayed in Fort Lauderdale and opened a Bavarian-style steakhouse. He developed an alcohol problem, and his wife and daughter left him. Hearing of his troubles, some of his old Bayern Munich teammates flew to Florida and brought him to a rehab facility in Austria.
When he recovered, Bayern appointed him an assistant manager in 1992 with coaching responsibility for its youth teams, where he was successful in bringing along new talent. In 2011, while accompanying his youth team to Trento, Italy, police found him alone and disoriented in the streets before dawn. His Alzheimer’s disease was not formally diagnosed for four more years.
In the Guardian, sportswriter Scott Murray compared Mr. Müller with Messi and Brazilian star Pele, calling the German “the greatest goalscorer of all time. Clinical and classy.”
Another of his great legacies was the respect Mr. Müller earned from English fans, even after he helped put the then-world champion England out of the World Cup in the 1970 quarterfinals in Mexico. After his death, there was not a single troll on social media.
“Top Man, farewell Der Bomber,” read one tribute. “You never wanted to see his name on the opposing team sheet,” read another.
