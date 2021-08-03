At least two of Dr. Levin’s inventions showed considerable commercial promise. The first, a process to remove phosphorus from wastewater, was used at several sewage treatment plants around the world. The other, an offshoot of his work for NASA, was an artificial sweetener derived from a form of “left-handed” sugar with molecules arranged in the opposite direction of standard sugar. The result was a sweetener that had fewer calories and would not cause tooth decay. Marketed as Lev-O-Cal, it was briefly used in Slurpees, but it proved too expensive to produce in large quantities.