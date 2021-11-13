Mr. Edge co-founded the Moody Blues in Birmingham, England, in 1964. His drumming can be heard on all 16 of the group’s albums. He also wrote poetry and lyrics that appeared on the group’s recordings.
The band’s first album, “The Magnificent Moodies,” had a rhythm and blues and Merseybeat feel and didn’t immediately make waves. The second effort, “Days of Future Passed,” was a concept album with elements of classical music that established the Moody Blues as forerunners of progressive rock.
“In the late 1960s we became the group that Graeme always wanted it to be, and he was called upon to be a poet as well as a drummer,” said Hayward, who joined the Moody Blues in 1966 with bassist John Lodge. Other key early members of the group included keyboardist Mike Pinder and multi-instrumentalist Ray Thomas.
The Moody Blues incorporated a symphonic, psychedelic sound into their sprawling compositions, which included other hits such as “Tuesday Afternoon” (1968) and “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)” (1973).
Actor Jeremy Irons performed Mr. Edge’s poems for the 2018 live album “Days of Future Passed Live.”
Graeme Charles Edge was born March 30, 1941, near Birmingham, where he grew up. Both of his parents were musicians.
Mr. Edge was married twice. Survivors include two children and five grandchildren.
