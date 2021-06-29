Mr. Noll, a former California lifeguard, was widely credited with leading the opening charge at Waimea, helping to extinguish a taboo that had persisted since 1943, when surfer Dickie Cross drowned while trying to make his way to shore. After more than a decade in which surfers avoided the break, Mr. Noll and a few others paddled out in November 1957, dropping in on 15-foot waves and showing that it was possible to ride there without being crushed to death or pulled out to sea in a riptide.
“You could see that this had all the potential of being a great surf spot,” Mr. Noll said in an interview for the 2004 documentary “Riding Giants.” “And at some point, you just had to go . . . We can do this thing.”
Mr. Noll, who died June 28 at age 84, went on to become the most famous big-wave surfer of his time, a barrel-chested giant whose 230-pound physique and head-down style earned him the nickname “Da Bull.” His family announced the death on Instagram but did not share additional details.
“He was a god of that era,” said Peter Townend, an Australian surfer who won a world championship in 1976. In a phone interview, he added that Mr. Noll was “one of the first crazy people to charge big waves,” long before the advent of tow-in surfing enabled surfers to catch 70-foot waves with help from a water scooter or helicopter.
Wearing distinctive black-and-white “jail house” swim trunks so that no one could mistake him for another surfer, Mr. Noll rode some of the biggest waves of his time, including a 25-footer in 1964 at Pipeline, another North Shore surf break, that made him feel “like I was on a spaceship racing into a void.” Five years later, he dropped in on what was then considered the largest wave ever ridden, a roughly 35-foot saltwater skyscraper that swallowed him whole at Makaha, on the west side of Oahu.
In an interview, surfing historian Matt Warshaw said Mr. Noll was neither the first big-wave surfer nor the best, but he had a swagger and showmanship that set him apart from his peers. “He more or less invented the big-wave surfer as an archetype or a character. . . . Fifty-odd years after he rode his last big wave, he’s still the yardstick by which all other big-wave surfers are judged.”
As a 10-year-old boy in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Mr. Noll had learned to surf on an 80-pound redwood plank that weighed about as much as he did. He persuaded his parents to let him spend his last year of high school in Oahu, where he lived in a Quonset hut and spent most of his time on a board; later, he hopped between islands, where he searched for the perfect break and said he slept on a mattress stuffed into the back of old hearses or vans.
Mr. Noll was a staple of 1960s surfing movies, appearing in documentaries such as “The Endless Summer” and performing stunts for James Mitchum, the son of actor Robert Mitchum, in “Ride the Wild Surf.” He also made a series of movies titled “Search for Surf,” published surf magazines and ran his own surfboard-building outfit. In 1965, he opened a 20,000-square-foot factory in Hermosa Beach, Calif., that was soon making some 200 boards a week. Some now go for more than $10,000 on the collectors market, according to Townend.
But Mr. Noll remained best known as a big-wave surfer, driven by an addiction to riding ever-larger waves. In a 1989 memoir, “Da Bull: Life Over the Edge,” written with Andrea Gabbard, he recalled that he once had been terrified by six-foot waves, only to learn to ride waves that stood 20 feet or taller, so high that when he fell off the board, he was sometimes “held under so long that I would begin to black out as I came up to surface.”
On the morning of Dec. 4, 1969, he woke up to a deep rumble, a sound that reminded him of Army tanks conducting drills on the North Shore. “The dishes on the wall are rattling,” he recalled in a 2009 interview with the Torrance (Calif.) Daily Breeze, “and I finally realize it wasn’t tanks — it was surf.” He got in his car and drove to Waimea, where a storm had carried boats from the harbor to an inland gas station.
Undeterred, he drove to nearby Makaha Beach, where residents were being told to evacuate. Mr. Noll grabbed his board and went into the water, trying to take advantage of a weather event that was later dubbed the “Swell of the Century.” Estimating his chances of surviving a wipeout at roughly 50-50, he paddled out to sea and started to surf, riding what fellow surfer Fred Hemmings later described as “the biggest wave I’ve ever seen.”
As the wave fell around him, Mr. Noll stepped off the back of his board and entered into surfing legend. Some historians have argued that the wave was probably much smaller than 35 feet, which stood as a record for more than two decades, according to the Encyclopedia of Surfing. Others suggested it was even bigger. As Mr. Noll told the Wall Street Journal in 1995, “I’ve been able to eat out on that wave for years.”
Mr. Noll never again rode a big wave, leaving Oahu for Crescent City, Calif., where he worked as a commercial fisherman before returning to surfboard-making around 1990. After his wipeout, he said he realized that “the addiction was bordering on insanity. At some point, a guy has to ask himself, ‘Are you going to slip over the . . . edge or are you going to keep this thing in perspective?’ ”
Greg Lawhead was born in San Diego on Feb. 11, 1937. His parents divorced when he was young, and he moved with his mother to Manhattan Beach, later taking the last name of his stepfather, a chemical engineer.
Mr. Noll was part of a U.S. lifeguard team that traveled to Australia for the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, where he and other Americans showed off a lightweight, Balsa-wood board known as the Malibu chip. “It changed surfing in Australia,” Townend said.
By then, Mr. Noll had started to acquire a reputation as a drinker and a fighter (“If somebody needed punching, they got it,” he once said) with a dark sense of humor. When one of his surfboard company’s employees accidentally cut off his thumb and learned that it couldn’t be reattached, Mr. Noll “placed the severed digit in a cup full of resin to make a paperweight,” according to the Encyclopedia of Surfing.
He was inducted into the Surfing Walk of Fame in Huntington Beach, Calif., in 1996. Information on survivors was not immediately available, but he reportedly married twice and had four children. His son Jed runs Noll Surfboards in San Clemente, Calif.
“People always ask, ‘What is it that makes people want to give up their friends, their family, their jobs and just go surfing?’ ” Mr. Noll told the Associated Press in 2008. “Those people always categorize surfing as a sport. But it’s not. It’s a lifestyle.”
