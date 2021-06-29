As a 10-year-old boy in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Mr. Noll had learned to surf on an 80-pound redwood plank that weighed about as much as he did. He persuaded his parents to let him spend his last year of high school in Oahu, where he lived in a Quonset hut and spent most of his time on a board; later, he hopped between islands, where he searched for the perfect break and said he slept on a mattress stuffed into the back of old hearses or vans.