Guy V. Molinari, a longtime New York politician and power broker whose pugnacious style often led to feuds with fellow Republicans, died July 25 in a Manhattan hospital. He was 89.

His son-in-law, former congressman Bill Paxon (R-N.Y.), said the cause was pneumonia.

Mr. Molinari, a lifelong resident of Staten Island, New York City’s most conservative borough, served as a state assemblyman and five-term congressman in the 1980s. He was also borough president.

Mr. Molinari was born on Staten Island on Nov. 23, 1928. He graduated from Wagner College on Staten Island in 1949 and from New York Law School in 1951. After Marine Corps service during the Korean War, he commenced practicing law on Staten Island and won 10 straight elections before losing a race for Staten Island district attorney in 1995.

He was the first New York City politician to endorse Rudolph W. Giuliani for mayor but often feuded with him and other prominent Republicans. At one time he challenged a city councilman to a fistfight.

His father, S. Robert Molinari, was an assemblyman in the 1940s. His daughter, Susan Molinari, succeeded him in Congress from 1990 to 1997. A Staten Island ferry was named in his honor.

His wife, the former Marguerite Wing, whom he married in 1956, died in 2008. In addition to his daughter, survivors include three sisters and two granddaughters.