H. Wayne Huizenga, a Florida billionaire who launched his business empire by driving a garbage truck and went on to build three Fortune 500 companies — Waste Management, Blockbuster Entertainment and AutoNation — and whose tightfisted ownership of three professional sports franchises sometimes angered their fans, died March 22 at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was 80.

The death was announced by his family and businesses. He reportedly had cancer.

Mr. Huizenga (pronounced HIGH-zen-guh) was a college dropout who started a one-man garbage hauling business in 1962. He created, bought and sold a dizzying array businesses and was the only person to lead three different companies in the Fortune 500.

At one point, he was ranked among the 100 richest people in America. Last year, Forbes magazine estimated his wealth at $2.8 billion, making him the 288th-richest American.

“I like being a builder,” he told the Miami Herald. “I don’t like being a manager.”

H. Wayne Huizenga congratulating Miami Dolphin Keith Jackson after a 1993 victory. (Kathy Willens/AP)

A former high school football and baseball player, Mr. Huizenga became the principal owner of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 1990. As baseball and hockey expanded to South Florida, he became the first owner of Major League Baseball’s Florida Marlins and the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers and owned all three teams through much of the 1990s.

In 1997, only their fifth year of existence, the Marlins won the World Series. Soon after the waterborne victory parades through Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Mr. Huizenga began to dismantle his money-losing championship team. He traded or sold off the best (and most expensive) players, incurring the wrath of the team’s fans.

Once a popular owner who sometimes danced the hokey-pokey on the field during games, Mr. Huizenga was soon reviled by Marlins fans and booed in his own stadium. He sold the team a year after winning the World Series.

This is a developing story. A full obituary will follow.