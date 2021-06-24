Ms. Wines gravitated to the theater as a young girl, when she was enrolled in acting lessons in the hope that they might help her overcome her shyness. Along with her husband, Richard Bauer, she spent several decades as a company member at Arena Stage, the Washington theater company co-founded in 1950 by Zelda Fichandler.
Fichandler, a leader in the regional theater movement that sought to bring the vibrancy of Broadway to cities across the United States, played a key role in cultivating Ms. Wines’s career, according to Jim Petosa, former artistic director of the Olney Theatre Center in Maryland, where Ms. Wines acted as well as ventured into directing.
“Halo was regarded as one of the leading if not the leading actress in the D.C. area,” Petosa said in an interview. “You cannot help but be amazed at her intelligence — the intelligence of her choices, the kind of unique mix of smarts and talent, artistry and intellectual prowess.”
Over a half-century on the stage, she built a repertoire including the works of Luigi Pirandello, Edward Albee and Terrence McNally, and extending from Ophelia in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” to the aging Southern widow in Alfred Uhry’s “Driving Miss Daisy.” But her comedic characters, a Washington Post reporter once wrote, remained perhaps most “etched in theatergoers’ memories.”
In 1985, Ms. Wines received a Helen Hayes Award for her performance in Caryl Churchill’s “Cloud 9,” a satire of Victorian society in which she portrayed multiple roles, including a colonialist and a more contemporary woman, separated by generations. Also playing to her comedic strengths was the role of Lady Wishfort in “The Way of the World,” a comedy of manners by the 18th-century British dramatist William Congreve.
“When I’m confronted with a comic role, I’m looser and freer and more open,” Ms. Wines once told the Washington Times. “I’ve been able to talk myself into that a little bit. I think it’s more about being who I am.”
But reflecting on the roles that had meant the most to her during her long career, Ms. Wines also listed Jessie Cates in “ ’Night, Mother,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Marsha Norman about a woman who, before her disbelieving, then grief-stricken mother, calmly carries out her plan to escape the emptiness of her life through suicide.
In another drama, Ms. Wines was acclaimed for her performance in the 1992 Arena Stage production of “Mrs. Klein,” playwright Nicholas Wright’s drama about the psychoanalyst Melanie Klein.
“Wines has it all: the piercing intelligence, the battered strength, and also the easy selfishness, the dramatic posturing, the self-pitying martyrdom, the uncanny ability to win every round by shifting her emotional weight so that her opponent goes flying over her head,” Washington Post theater critic Lloyd Rose wrote in 1992. “Wines’s boisterous spirits make the character even more impressive. This isn’t just an intellectually powerful woman; this is a fleshy, greedy life-lover. The chill truth at the center of this performance is that love of life is utterly, and sometimes destructively, amoral.”
Ms. Wines came to directing late in her career, making her solo debut in 2000 at age 60 with an Olney Theatre Center production of Molière’s “Tartuffe.” (The same year she starred in Jean Giraudoux’s satirical “The Madwoman of Chaillot” as the countess who seeks to hold off the prospectors who would defile Paris in an effort to extract the oil supposedly flowing beneath its streets.)
“With encouragement, actors can go to places they haven’t been before,” Ms. Wines once told The Post. “It requires honesty, dealing with another person’s humanity in a way that some people don’t care to, or are afraid to because they don’t know what the result might be.”
Ms. Wines directed productions at Olney including Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s 18th-century comedy “The Rivals” and “Omnium Gatherum” by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros, a meditation on post-9/11 America. It consisted, according to the theater publication Playbill, of dinnertime dialogue in which a “Martha Stewart-like hostess . . . asks her guests to change their focus from anti-Semitism to her Belgian endive salad.”
“I knew that she was in her heart and soul an actor,” said Edward Gero, who acted under Ms. Wines’s direction at Olney, reflecting on their collaborations. “She was very supportive and encouraging and then would have really insightful questions about character. She left no stone unturned.”
Ms. Wines was born in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Sept. 12, 1939. Her mother was a teacher who later worked for the U.S. Forest Service, and her father was employed by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.
Early in Ms. Wines’s life, the family moved to Washington, where she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. She recalled attending early productions at the Arena Stage.
Ms. Wines received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania in 1960, also participating in student theater, and a master’s degree in drama from Catholic University, where she met her husband, in 1964. They married the following year.
In addition to her theater work, Ms. Wines taught drama at Catholic University and George Washington University and did voice-over work, including in the 1990 Ken Burns television documentary “The Civil War.”
Her husband died in 1999. Besides their daughter, of Kensington, Md., survivors include a son, Christopher Michael Bauer, also an actor, of Brooklyn; and four grandchildren.
Ms. Wines and her husband, who by the end of their careers were known as a leading couple of Washington theater, embarked on their marriage in an unusual way. At the time of their wedding, they were appearing together in “Hamlet” — that was when Ms. Wines played Ophelia — with Bauer in the title role.
“We honeymooned on the tour with everyone else,” Ms. Wines told The Post, because the show must go on.
