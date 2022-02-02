“They’d book Bob Dylan at 6 and 10 and he might not show up until 10 o’clock,” Mr. Robbins told interviewer Joe Chambers. “He’d say ‘Boys, I’ve got to write a song,’ so he’d want everybody to get out of the studio. So we’d roam the halls until 1 or 2 o’clock in the morning. Then he’d say, ‘Alright, I’ve got one.’ ”