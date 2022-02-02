Mr. Robbins’s Nashville recording career began in the late 1950s, when there were only two major studios in town, and spanned more than six decades. With an instinctively melodic style, his playing reflected the era when Music City producers were smoothing off the rougher edges of country music and creating a style often dubbed countrypolitan.
“Pig has come up with more identifiable licks than anyone,” said guitarist and fellow A-team member Harold Bradley at Mr. Robbins’s 2012 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. “And he’s also the best rhythm piano player in town.”
His keyboard graced innumerable hits of the 1960s and ’70s, including Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” Crystal Gayle’s “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” and Kenny Rogers’s “The Gambler.”
Even when the headline performer was also an accomplished pianist, producers sought out Mr. Robbins, giving him free rein to construct the rippling, melodic intro to Charlie Rich’s “Behind Closed Doors” (1973). As recently as 2016, he was still in the studio; his work gracing Miranda Lambert’s album “The Weight of These Wings.”
Mr. Robbins’s best-known recording may not have been a country record but the Dylan album “Blonde on Blonde.” His rollicking blues fills accompany an out of control brass band on “Rainy Day Woman #12 and 35” with its memorable tagline, “Everybody must get stoned.” Although he enjoyed working with Dylan, he found the songwriter’s methodology chaotic.
“They’d book Bob Dylan at 6 and 10 and he might not show up until 10 o’clock,” Mr. Robbins told interviewer Joe Chambers. “He’d say ‘Boys, I’ve got to write a song,’ so he’d want everybody to get out of the studio. So we’d roam the halls until 1 or 2 o’clock in the morning. Then he’d say, ‘Alright, I’ve got one.’ ”
Hargus Melvin Robbins was born in Spring City, Tenn., on Jan. 18, 1938. At 3, he gouged an eye in a knife accident, and the doctor decided to remove it. He lost his complete eyesight from what he believed to be sympathetic opthamalia in the other eye.
At 7, he began studying piano and trumpet at the Tennessee School for the Blind. He frequently sneaked out of school through a dirty fire escape. An exasperated teacher gave him the nickname “Pig” when he came back from an escapade covered in soot.
Mr. Robbins began his career as a studio player by working on songwriter demos but received a major boost when music publisher Buddy Killen hired him to play a boogie woogie accompaniment on George Jones’s novelty song “White Lightning ” (1959), the singer’s first No. 1 hit.
He briefly attempted a singing career with the record “Save It” (1959) under the name Mel Robbins. The recording, almost a parody of Jerry Lee Lewis’s rollicking boogie-woogie style, failed to sell but was later covered by the garage rock band the Cramps in 1983.
In 1961, he played on Cline’s “I Fall to Pieces” (1961) when pianist Floyd Cramer, then the most in-demand pianist in Nashville, couldn’t make the job. Cramer had recently embarked on a performing career after his success with the instrumental record “Last Date,” and Mr. Robbins started getting called for sessions.
He acquired a reputation for versatility with two 1962 rhythm-and-blues hits that crossed over into the pop charts, Clyde McPhatter’s “Lover Please” and Arthur Alexander’s “Anna (Go to Him).”
Mr. Robbins received the Country Music Association’s instrumentalist of the year award in 1976 and 2000. His 1977 album, “Country Instrumentalist of the Year,” won a Grammy Award that year for best country instrumental performance.
His wife, Vicki West Robbins, died in 2019. Survivors include a son, David Robbins, and three brothers.
Read more Washington Post obituaries