Harlan Ellison, a prolific writer who won multiple awards for his science fiction, fantasy, crime fiction, horror and television scripts, but who had such an extraordinary penchant for pugnacity that his own book jackets called him “possibly the most contentious person on Earth,” died June 27 at his home in Sherman Oaks, Calif. He was 84.

His death was announced by his agent, Susan Shapiro. The cause was not disclosed.

Mr. Ellison began publishing stories in the 1950s, writing in part to spite a college professor who told him he had no literary talent. He became one of the most popular and influential writers of science fiction of his generation — yet he insisted that he didn’t want to be limited to the sphere of science fiction.

Instead, he preferred the term “speculative fiction.”

He published scores of books and more than 1,500 stories, reviews and essays during a lifetime of almost constant writing. He once went on tour, sitting in the front window of bookstores, composing one short story a day.

Several of his stories, including “ ‘Repent Harlequin!’ Said the Ticktockman” (1965), “I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream” (1967) and “The Beast That Shouted Love at the Heart of the World” (1968), were often reprinted in science fiction anthologies and are considered of lasting importance.



Harlan Ellison. (Nick Wineriter/Nick Wineriter)

In his finest work, Mr. Ellison showed “at times a raging but dignified sense of the pain of the world,” critic John Clute, a co-editor of “The Encyclopedia of Science Fiction,” said in an interview. “He was always uniquely present in his works. You saw him pounding the table and waving his fists.”

Subtlety was not Mr. Ellison’s strong suit. Instead, he wrote a palpable sense of high-voltage outrage toward injustice, ignorance and moral tawdriness.

“I go to bed angry every night,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 1990, “and I get up angrier every morning.”

Mr. Ellison also wrote widely about film and television, particularly in the 1960s and 1970s, and collections of his critical reviews are taught in college journalism courses. He lambasted the films of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas for a lack of literary or imaginative depth and for being directed toward young viewers “for whom nostalgia is remembering breakfast.”

He made occasional appearances as an actor and voice-over artist — including for a computer game based on one of his stories — and was a frequent talk-show guest, most recently on “Politically Incorrect With Bill Maher.”

1 of 11 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths so far this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. Bob Daugherty Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

“Even at his most maddening, as he caroms from subject to subject,” film historian Robert F. Moss wrote in the New York Times in 1989, reviewing “Harlan Ellison’s Watching,” a collection of film reviews, “Mr. Ellison has some of the spellbinding quality of a great nonstop talker, with a cultural warehouse for a mind. They haven’t invented the subject about which he lacks an opinion.”

For decades, Mr. Ellison was in demand as a writer and script doctor for television and film. (Only one of his screenplays was made into a film, the forgettable “The Oscar” from 1966.) He wrote dozens of scripts of TV shows, including “The Twilight Zone,” “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour,” “Burke’s Law,” “The Outer Limits,” “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and even “The Flying Nun.”

He was credited with one of the most memorable episodes of “Star Trek,” 1967’s “The City on the Edge of Forever,” in which the interplanetary travelers aboard the Starship Enterprise return to the 1930s with the opportunity to rewrite history. Mr. Ellison was upset with how his script was rewritten by “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry and the show’s editors.

Several times, Mr. Ellison sued Hollywood studios when he thought they had stolen his ideas, winning hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements. One of his successful lawsuits concerned the 1984 Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle “The Terminator,” which he said appropriated his plot line of an android-turned-assassin. The film’s director, James Cameron, dismissed Mr. Ellison as “a parasite,” but his name was included in the credits of the video version of the film.

“Everywhere I go I find that writers are treated as if they are invisible, as if they don’t matter,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 1990. “In this town, particularly, the writer has a history of being brutalized because it is a town that flies almost entirely on horse pucky and hot air.”

His hair-trigger temper was frequently on display to critics, producers and people he casually encountered, including the equally combative Frank Sinatra. In a memorable passage from Gay Talese’s 1966 Esquire article, “Frank Sinatra Has a Cold,” the singer confronted Mr. Ellison at a private club in Beverly Hills over the way he was dressed.

Mr. Ellison was playing billiards at the club and was wearing, in Talese’s words, “brown corduroy slacks, a green shaggy-dog Shetland sweater, a tan suede jacket, and Game Warden boots.”

Sinatra questioned him about the boots — were they Italian? Spanish? English? — until Mr. Ellison finally responded, “Look, I donno, man.”

The room went silent as Sinatra, accompanied by bodyguards, approached the 5-foot-5 Mr. Ellison, then asked, “You expecting a storm?”

“Look,” Mr. Ellison said, “is there any reason why you’re talking to me?”

“I don’t like the way you’re dressed,” Sinatra said.

“Hate to shake you up,” Mr. Ellison replied, “but I dress to suit myself.”

More words were exchanged before Mr. Ellison walked away.

Early in his career, Mr. Ellison was hired as a writer by the Disney studio, but was fired in his first week when he described making a pornographic film featuring Disney cartoon characters. (He said his comments were overheard by Walt Disney’s brother.)

On another occasion, when a studio executive muttered, “All writers are hacks,” Mr. Ellison leaped over a desk and punched him in the throat.

He refused to allow editors to alter a word of his prose, and he often had creative disputes with television producers. In 1985, he left a $4,000-a-week job with a rebooted version of “The Twilight Zone” after the studio decided not to film a segment written by Mr. Ellison about a black Santa Claus who exacts revenge on white bigots.

“I told them, ‘You pull the plug and I walk,’ ” he told the Los Angeles Times in 1990.

They did, and he did.

For work he considered second rate, Mr. Ellison often adopted pseudonyms, most notably “Cordwainer Bird.” Even though he had disdain for television, saying it was “responsible for the stupidity of our times,” he won several awards for his TV scripts from the Writers Guild of America. He also won multiple Hugo, Nebula and Edgar awards for his science fiction, fantasy and crime fiction.

Even though he sometimes corrected talk-show hosts who failed to enumerate all his honors, he also lambasted the very notion of awards shows in a 2013 Variety essay.

“I do not merely hate all awards shows,” he wrote with his typical understatement, “I wish to see them beheaded, stakes driven through their black and corrupted widdle hearts, and to see the decapitated remains buried at a crossroads come midnight.”

Harlan Jay Ellison was born May 27, 1934, in Cleveland. His mother was a homemaker, and his father was at various times a dentist, bootlegger and jewelry salesman.

Mr. Ellison grew up primarily in Painesville, Ohio, where his smart mouth, small size and Jewish heritage left him feeling marginalized.

“When you’ve been made an outsider, you are always angry,” he said in 2008 documentary, “Harlan Ellison: Dreams with Sharp Teeth.”

He said he first ran away from home at 13 to join a carnival, then when not in school, roamed the country during his teens to work as a truck driver, fisherman and lumberjack.

He dropped out of Ohio State University after arguing with a professor who said he had no talent as a writer. Mr. Ellison moved to the New York, promptly began selling stories — and for the next 20 years, sent the professor a copy of everything he published.

For his first novel, “Rumble” (1958) — later published as “Web of the City” — Mr. Ellison became an ex officio member of a Brooklyn gang. He took part in civil rights marches, covered race riots and, for a while, ghostwrote a men’s magazine column for comedian Lenny Bruce. He was an outspoken opponent of the Vietnam War.

He moved to Los Angeles in 1962, aiming to break into the lucrative screenwriting trade. He continued to publish stories and novels at a fast clip, many under assumed names. He edited several major anthologies of science fiction and often published more than one book a year.

One of his most renowned works was a 1969 novella, “A Boy and His Dog,” which portrayed a rebellious man roaming the post-apocalyptic landscape with a dog possessing extrasensory powers. It was made into a film in 1975, and Mr. Ellison later expanded the idea into a novel, “Blood’s a Rover,” published this year.

Mr. Ellison described himself as “a blatant elitist” and said his first four marriages ended in divorce in part because, “a lot of the time I’m a pain in the ass.”

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Susan Toth.

Mr. Ellison lived in a futuristic house surrounded by a library estimated at between 75,000 and 250,000 books. He was injured during a 1994 earthquake and in 1996 had quadruple-bypass surgery after a heart attack. The heart attack did nothing to soften his manner or slow his output.

Asked in 1990 to describe the urge to write, Mr. Ellison told the Los Angeles Times: “You do it because all writers in some insane place believe that to write is a holy chore — that what one wishes to do is speak to one’s time, to make a difference, to say, ‘I was here. I was a force for good in some way.’ ”