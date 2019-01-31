Harold Bradley, a country guitarist who played on hundreds of hit records, including Roy Orbison’s “Only the Lonely” and Tammy Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man,” and who helped create the “Nashville sound” with his brother, Owen, died Jan. 31 in Nashville. He was 93.

A daughter, Beverly Bradley, confirmed the death to the Associated Press but did not give a precise cause.

The Bradley brothers had a huge impact on Nashville during the 1950s, with Harold serving as a member of the “A-Team” of session musicians and Owen working as a top producer at Decca Records. Both brothers were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Mr. Bradley was sometimes described as the most-recorded guitarist in history. He played on songs for artists including Hank Williams, Eddy Arnold, Brenda Lee, the Everly Brothers, Patsy Cline, Burl Ives, Red Foley, Willie Nelson and Anita Bryant, and appeared on multiple Elvis Presley records.

Some of the most well-known hits he played on included “Make The World Go Away” by Arnold, “Harper Valley P.T.A.” by Jeannie C. Riley, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Lee and “The Battle of New Orleans” by Johnny Horton.

Harold Ray Bradley was born in Nashville on Jan. 2, 1926, and switched from banjo to guitar at the urging of his older brother. He was a teenager when he started playing professionally, touring with Ernest Tubb and making his debut at the Grand Ole Opry.



Country guitarist Harold Bradley in 2007. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

He served in the Navy during World War II and after his discharge studied music at George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville.

In 1954, the Bradley brothers bought an old home on 16th Avenue South, attached a Quonset hut to it and established what became Quonset Hut Studio, the first major recording facility on Music Row. Before it was closed in 1982, the studio was home to many artists who recorded in the smooth, sophisticated Nashville sound style that Owen Bradley helped popularize.

Harold Bradley also played bass guitar, including on Cline’s “Crazy.” He toured with pianist Floyd Cramer in the 1980s, was bandleader for Slim Whitman and also produced albums for Irish singer Sandy Kelly.

A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

“We would work from 10 to 1, 2 to 5, 6 to 9 and 10 to 1 at night,” he told NPR in 2013, recalling the session-recording process he and his brother honed in the 1950s. “To me, it was like going to a party. A Brenda Lee party in the morning, then a Ray Stevens party in the afternoon. A Bill Monroe party and then end up with Henry Mancini and Patsy Cline and Elvis and just other people. I realized, after a while, that it wasn’t my talent: It was the talent of the stars. Then, I was just glad to be on board.”