Ms. Frank, who came by her name after her mother adopted the professional name of Harriet Frank Sr., was a longtime Hollywood fixture who began writing screenplays in the 1940s.

Like her mother, Ms. Frank possessed an exuberant, larger-than-life personality and reminded her nephew of a combination of actresses Rosalind Russell and Lucille Ball.

“Make beauty at all times,” she said, according to Michael Frank’s 2017 memoir. “It’s one of our family tenets, you know.”

Ms. Frank and Ravetch, who were married in 1946, became a screenwriting team and produced a string of well-received films, including eight directed by Martin Ritt.

“I don’t know of any better screenwriters than Irving Ravetch and Harriet Frank Jr.,” Ritt wrote in the foreword to a 1988 collection of three of the duo’s screenplays. “They are absolutely the best, on every level.”

The couple usually drew on works by other writers and based three films — “The Long, Hot Summer” (1958), “The Sound and the Fury” (1959) and “The Reivers” (1969) — on the fiction of William Faulkner.

Their scripts for “Hud,” a 1963 film starring Paul Newman as the amoral son of a Texas rancher, and “Norma Rae” (1979), about a union organizer at a Southern textile factory, were nominated for Academy Awards for best adapted screenplay. (They lost, respectively, to John Osborne for “Tom Jones” and to Robert Benton for “Kramer vs. Kramer.”)

Sally Field won an Oscar for playing the title character of “Norma Rae,” which Ms. Frank and Ravetch adapted from a nonfiction book.

“We’re gonna miss your voice in the choir, Norma,” her pastor says at one point.

“You’re gonna hear it raised up someplace else,” she replies.

In “Hud,” Ms. Frank and Ravetch reshaped “Horseman, Pass By,” by Larry McMurtry, to focus on a relatively minor character in the novel. They delivered a portrait of “one of the most eerily compelling characters in motion picture history,” author and critic William Baer wrote in “Classic American Films: Conversations With the Screenwriters.”

“Hud” is a portrait in selfishness and self-destruction, with Newman’s title character freely trampling on principles and other people if they get in his way. When he drives his Cadillac into a flower bed, the ranch’s housekeeper, Alma (played by Patricia Neal), asks, “Why do you always park that thing in my flowers?”

“If you don’t like it,” he responds, “then don’t plant them where I park.”

“There’s something in the American psyche,” Ms. Frank said in an interview for Baer’s book, “that’s sadly attracted to the dangerous, the flamboyant, and the immoral. And that’s exactly what we were trying to show in that film.”

The sexual tension between Neal’s character and Newman’s is palpable throughout the film, which was directed by Ritt. (James Wong Howe won an Oscar for his black-and-white cinematography.)

“Are you sleeping in the raw again?” Alma asks Hud at one point. His reply is to ask Alma what she sleeps in.

“In my own room with the door locked,” she says.

She is trying to lock that door when Hud breaks in. In a brutal scene, he assaults her, causing her to depart the ranch. Neal’s performance earned her an Oscar for best actress.

“When she first read the script,” Ms. Frank told Baer, “she said, ‘Well, it’s not a very big part.’ Then later, when she won the Academy Award, she sent us a wire saying, ‘It’s big enough!’ ”

Ms. Frank was born March 2, 1923, in Portland, Ore., as Harriet Goldstein. Her father owned a shoe store. She was strongly influenced by her mother, who had literary aspirations and was the host of a radio show in Portland, for which she altered her name from Edith Frances Goldstein to Frances Frank.

Frances Frank moved in 1939 to Hollywood with two of her children, including Harriet. Soon after, the mother took her daughter’s first name as her own, becoming Harriet Frank Sr., or “Huffy” to her family.

She found a job at MGM as the story editor for studio head Louis B. Mayer. She found books and materials that could be made into movies, then presented the stories to Mayer in dramatic, one-hour readings.

“Everything, all of it,” Harriet Frank Jr. said, according to her nephew’s memoir, “everything that makes us the Mighty Franks, comes from … Huffy, because of her boldness and courage.”

Like her mother, Harriet Frank Jr. — called “Hank” by her family — was a highly articulate, charismatic figure who dominated every room she entered. She wove flowers and leaves into her hair, dabbed a beauty mark on her cheek, wore men’s cologne and “pretended, or maybe assumed,” her nephew wrote, “that there was an audience following her … at all times.”

After graduating in 1944 from the University of California at Los Angeles, she had ambitions of being a major novelist, but through her mother’s connections she joined MGM’s “junior writing” program, where she met Ravetch.

After returning from their honeymoon in 1946, they learned their jobs had been eliminated, so they moved to the Warner Bros. studio. She helped write several screenplays, including the 1948 film noir feature “Whiplash,” before she and Ravetch began writing together in the mid-1950s. They helped launch Ritt’s career as a director after he had been blacklisted during Hollywood’s Communist witch hunt of the early 1950s.

The couple lived in an antiques-filled house in Los Angeles and had no children. Yet they were at the center of a complicated, emotionally fraught family circle, portrayed by Michael Frank in “The Mighty Franks.”

The writers’ mothers shared a nearby apartment, and Ms. Frank’s brother — who was married to Ravetch’s sister — lived a few blocks away with their children, including Michael Frank. Throughout his childhood, he wrote that Ms. Frank guided his aesthetic education, issuing edicts on writers, movies — always using the term “movies,” never “films” — and design.

“I considered her,” Michael Frank wrote in his memoir, “quite simply to be the most magical human being I knew.”

In addition to her screenplays, Ms. Frank published short stories and two novels, “Single” (1977) and “Special Effects” (1979). She remained best known, however, for her film writing with Ravetch, which also included “The Cowboys,” a 1972 western featuring John Wayne; “Conrack” (1974), based on author Pat Conroy’s book “The Water Is Wide,” about teaching on an isolated island off the South Carolina coast; and “Murphy’s Romance” (1985), a small-town love story starring Field and James Garner. The couple’s final screenplay was for “Stanley & Iris,” a 1990 romantic drama with Jane Fonda as a middle-aged woman teaching an adult man, played by Robert De Niro, to read.

Ravetch died in 2010. Ms. Frank’s survivors include a brother.

In spite of her ebullient and sometimes overpowering nature, Ms. Frank said she and Ravetch had a smooth and disciplined approach to writing screenplays.

“First, we talk out an outline, and since we want to stay married, we talk it out very amiably,” she told Baer for “Classic American Films.” “We start ‘talking’ the screenplay to each other. Out loud. It’s a line-for-line conversation. In truth, we get so involved that we can’t even tell who starts a line or who finishes it.”